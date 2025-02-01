Close
ARIZONA REAL ESTATE & HOUSING NEWS

Apartment opens at PV development at former site of Phoenix mall

Feb 1, 2025, 5:45 AM

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


PHOENIX — A new apartment complex called AVE Paradise Valley is now welcoming residents, according to a Thursday news release from the real estate community behind the development.

The complex is bringing 400 apartment units and resort-style amenities at 12400 N Tatum Blvd.

The apartments sit on land that previously housed the Paradise Valley Mall, which was demolished in 2021 and has since been turned into a massive redevelopment project.

Korman Communities president and COO Lea Anne Welsh described the area as Arizona’s newest and most desirable district.

“Centrally located in PV, residents enjoy immediate access to an on-site Whole Foods plus tons of dynamic shopping, dining and entertainment options,” Welsh said in the release.

(Photo courtesy of AVE by Korman Communities)

What will life at AVE Paradise Valley be like?

The complex offers studio apartments, along with one-, two- and three-bedroom units.

Studios are the cheapest, starting at $1,664 a month. The one-bedroom units start at $2,122, while two-bedroom apartments start at $3,275 per month.

The most expensive units are the three-bedroom apartments. Monthly costs start at $5,327.

Regardless of floor plan, all apartments have 10-foot ceilings, quartz or granite countertops, private patios or balconies, bathrooms, large closets and contemporary kitchens with stainless steel appliances, according to the release.

Other amenities include 36,200 square feet of indoor and outdoor amenity spaces, along with electric vehicle charging stations, an on-site bar and a resort-style swimming pool.

In addition to the on-site Whole Foods, there will be several outdoor courtyards with firepit lounges and a fitness center. There’s also a pet parlor with a spa, lounge and dog park.

“This milestone also marks our third AVE property to open in the thriving region, following the success of our two communities in Downtown Phoenix – AVE Phoenix Terra and AVE Phoenix Sky,” Welsh said.

Those interested in leasing apartments at AVE Paradise Valley can apply online.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

