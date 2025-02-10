PHOENIX – An Arizona Republican doesn’t think his fellow state lawmakers should be able to use their position to wriggle off the hook when they get pulled over.

For that reason, Rep. Quang Nguyen introduced a resolution that would refer a constitutional amendment ending legislative immunity for traffic violations to the ballot.

“If I’m going to sit down to create laws for everyone to live by, I should be able to live by the same laws,” Nguyen, who chairs the House Judiciary Committee, told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Friday.

The Arizona Constitution currently protects state lawmakers “from arrest in all cases except treason, felony and breach of the peace” while the Legislature is in session.

If Nguyen’s HCR2053 passes the House and Senate, voters would be asked to pass a ballot measure that adds “all traffic violations” to the list of legislative immunity exceptions. Concurrent resolutions for ballot measures don’t need the governor’s signature.

Nguyen says legislative immunity proposal isn’t due to recent events

In a recent example, state Sen. Mark Finchem reportedly claimed legislative immunity after getting a ticket last month for driving 48 mph in a 30 mph zone.

However, Nguyen emphasized that his proposal isn’t a direct response to any particular incident. Instead, he thinks it’s for the good of the Legislature.

“If we remove this part of the immunity, then you and I wouldn’t have this conversation six months from now, a year from now, three years from now,” said Nguyen, who represents District 1 in Yavapai County. “Everybody’s going to get then same traffic violation, same ticket, and then we can all go to work happy.”

KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Heidi Hommel contributed to this report.

Follow @kstonezone

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.