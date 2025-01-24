Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Tucson woman sentenced for role in human trafficking case

Jan 24, 2025, 5:33 PM

Bailey Leasure's Profile Picture

BY BAILEY LEASURE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — A Tucson woman was sentenced to prison for her role in a human trafficking case involving migrants, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona announced on Friday.

Sharnesia Latrice Cooley, 31, was found guilty at her trial on Nov. 1, 2024 for “conspiracy to transport illegal aliens for profit and transporting illegal aliens for profit,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Cooley was sentenced to six years.

Why were the Tucson woman sentenced to six years in prison?

RELATED STORIES

Authorities said on Feb. 2, 2024, a U.S. border patrol camera operator near Naco found four migrants approaching a 2011 Volkswagen Routan while a Border Patrol agent saw them get into the vehicle.

After stopping the vehicle, Border Patrol found only Cooley, her two-year-old son and Mariana Garcia-Tapia inside the vehicle.

Upon a search, the migrants were discovered with injuries along the road just east of the San Pedro Bridge. Authorities said their injuries were similar to someone jumping from a moving vehicle.

It was discovered that the migrants were in the U.S. illegally and one of them admitted to making arrangements to be smuggled into the U.S. in exchange for money.

The migrants were taken to the hospital due to their injuries.

Garcia-Tapia, pleaded guilty on July 10 to “conspiracy to transport illegal aliens for profit placing in jeopardy the life of any person,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. She was sentenced on Nov. 15 to six years in prison, with an additional year in prison due to violating conditions related in a separate case.

U.S. Border Patrol handled the investigation while Assistant U.S. Attorneys Alicia Renee Quezada and Caroline Allen handled the prosecution.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Eggstasy Queen Creek new location in Arizona...

Payne Moses

Eggstasy brunch spot opens in Queen Creek, becomes 8th in Arizona

Eggstasy, a brunch restaurant chain, opened its eighth Arizona location in Queen Creek on Monday.

1 hour ago

A homeowner allegedly shot and killed an intruder in his west Phoenix home on Friday night, authori...

Bailey Leasure

Homeowner fatally shoots intruder in west Phoenix home

A homeowner allegedly shot and killed an intruder in his west Phoenix home on Friday night, authorities said.

3 hours ago

Arizona students mental health new service partnership for rural counties...

Payne Moses

New partnership gives rural Arizona students access to mental health care

Leading mental health care provider Cartwheel has been extended to Arizona students in all 13 rural counties thanks to a new partnership with the Arizona Department of Education.

5 hours ago

Fentanyl traffickers indicted, arrested US Mexico...

Payne Moses

7 fentanyl traffickers indicted after US, Mexico law enforcement cooperation

Cooperative work between U.S. and Mexican law enforcement led to the arrest of two individuals and the indictment of seven operators all involved in fentanyl trafficking.

7 hours ago

Phoenix Open Tiësto to headline final night Coors Light Birds Night...

Payne Moses

DJ Tiësto replaces Swedish House Mafia at Phoenix Open Birds Nest

Due to late cancellation by Swedish House Mafia, music fans at WM Phoenix Open's Coors Light Birds Nest (Feb. 5-8) will be treated to DJ Tiësto and special guest GORDO instead.

8 hours ago

Harkins Theatres is offering moviegoers the chance to see all films that were nominated for this ye...

Bailey Leasure

Arizona Harkins Theatres to screen all Best Picture nominees for $5 each

Harkins Theatres in Arizona is offering moviegoers the chance to see all films that were nominated for this year’s Academy Award's Best Picture for $5.

9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Bright Wealth Management

How to save money on retirement planning following 2024 election

PHOENIX -- With the 2024 election over, economic changes could impact how people plan for retirement as 2025 is on the horizon.

...

Schwartz Laser Eye Center

Don’t miss the action with this game-changing procedure

PHOENIX -- The clear lens exchange procedure has emerged as a popular alternative to LASIK eye surgery.

...

Morris Hall

West Hunsaker, through Morris Hall, supports Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona

KTAR’s Community Spotlight this month focuses on Morris Hall and its commitment to supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona.

Tucson woman sentenced for role in human trafficking case