PHOENIX — After being well-received during its inaugural year in 2024, Tempe Blooms is once again flooding the downtown district of Tempe with floral and fauna. Local artists and business owners alike will be celebrated as they present their talent on flower-inspired canvases on Saturday and Sunday.

With the help of Arizona Flower Market, Downtown Tempe Authority is showcasing work from more than 40 individual artists and businesses while the city is clothed with 21 floral displays. The weekend event is free to all and runs from 10 a.m. through 5 p.m. each day at Ragsdale-MLK Park located next to City Hall.

What will the Tempe Blooms festival offer?

Besides getting to walk through and soak in the flowery wonderland, an expected crowd of 80,000 has the chance to watch 10 artists paint murals with a “desert botanical garden” theme.

Local restaurants will also join in on the festivities by offering cocktails and beverages inspired by flowers.

“The response to Tempe Blooms has been incredible,” President and CEO of Downtown Tempe Authority Lori Foster said in a press release.

“As the only event of its kind in Arizona, Tempe Blooms celebrates the exceptional talent of artists across mediums, from muralists and floral designers to musicians and artisans. Their creativity enhances the vibrancy of Downtown Tempe, offering stunning displays and immersive experiences that invite visitors to enjoy floral-themed activities while exploring everything the downtown district has to offer.”

