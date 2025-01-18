Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

SRP gets go-ahead for key transmission facility, lines in Laveen area

Jan 18, 2025, 5:45 AM

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY JEFF GIFFORD/PHOENIX BUSINESS JOURNAL


Salt River Project is able to move ahead on its South Mountain Transmission Project now that the Arizona Corporation Commission has approved it.

The ACC voted Jan. 15 to approve a Certificate of Environmental Compatibility for the project, which will support growth and development in the Laveen area along the Loop 202. The area could see development such as retail, hospitals, hotels and resorts, residential areas and an industrial and technology park.

“The South Mountain Transmission project represents an important milestone for the Laveen community, and we appreciate the consideration of the ACC to approve this plan,” said Rick Hernandez, Power System Program Manager for SRP, in a statement. “The project will help SRP support the Valley’s economic and residential growth with affordable, reliable and sustainable power.”

The SMT Project envisions a new 500/230/69-kilovolt substation in Laveen, two sets of approximately four to five miles of new overhead double-circuit 230 kV transmission lines, and a half-mile of two new overhead 500 kV transmission lines.

The decision comes months after SRP announced it was launching a series of open houses and other efforts to get public feedback on the project and its proposed routes for transmission lines.

This story is posted in partnership with Phoenix Business Journal. Click to read the full story.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Arizona man sexual exploitation 10 charges...

Payne Moses

Arizona man faces 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor

An Arizona man was charged with ten counts of sexual exploitation of a minor on Dec. 30 as he was linked to "child sexual abuse material" through online tips.

5 hours ago

Three people have died from carbon monoxide poisoning in Mesa on Saturday, authorities said....

Bailey Leasure

Carbon monoxide poisoning in Mesa leaves 3 people dead

Three people have died from carbon monoxide poisoning in Mesa on Saturday, authorities said.

7 hours ago

A lottery ticket worth an estimated $112 million was sold in Arizona after Friday’s national Mega...

David Veenstra

Lottery ticket sold in Arizona wins $112 million in latest Mega Millions drawing

A lottery ticket worth an estimated $112 million was sold in Arizona after Friday’s national Mega Millions drawing.

10 hours ago

A man was arrested after allegedly stabbing another man to death in a Fuzzy's Sports Grill parking ...

David Veenstra

Suspect arrested after fatal stabbing at Fuzzy’s parking lot in Surprise

A man was arrested after allegedly stabbing another man to death in a Fuzzy's Sports Grill parking lot in Surprise on Friday afternoon.

11 hours ago

The investigation against Tolleson Mayor Juan F. Rodriguez has concluded without any evidence of wr...

David Veenstra

Investigation against Tolleson mayor concludes after parking lot confrontation

The investigation against Tolleson Mayor Juan Rodriguez has concluded without any evidence of wrongdoing, the city announced.

13 hours ago

The Arizona Department of Revenue has expanded its free tax filing program, giving even more Arizon...

David Veenstra

Arizona free tax filing program expands

The Arizona Department of Revenue has expanded its free tax filing program, giving even more Arizonans a way to file their taxes online for free.

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Join us for the 52nd annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade

The 52nd annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe returns on Saturday, December 28, at 10 a.m.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Why a Heating Tune-Up is Essential Before Winter

PHOENIX, AZ — With cooler weather on the horizon, making sure your heating system is prepped and ready can make all the difference in staying comfortable this winter.

...

Morris Hall

West Hunsaker, through Morris Hall, supports Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona

KTAR’s Community Spotlight this month focuses on Morris Hall and its commitment to supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona.

SRP gets go-ahead for key transmission facility, lines in Laveen area