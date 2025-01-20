Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Sky Harbor unveiling Culture Corner in Terminal 3, another element to 90th birthday as airport

Jan 20, 2025, 4:45 AM

Payne Moses's Profile Picture

BY PAYNE MOSES


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, known as America’s friendliest, is adding to its 90-year service legacy with a permanent cultural display center in Terminal 3.

Culture Corner, located between gates F3 and F4, will transport the airport’s domestic and international customers to places well beyond the desert. Each month, airport goers can find a reprieve from air travel with a free cultural experience featuring live art demonstrations, interactive crafts and musical performances.

The previously mentioned musical acts will branch off the existing Traveling Tunes program, a platform for local artists to play songs in Terminals 3 and 4. January’s featured artists are the Arizona Opera, Chandler Opera Company and The Fountain Hills Saxophone Quartet.

Heather Shelbrack, Sky Harbor’s deputy aviation director of public relations, said Culture Corner is “the perfect way” to show off Arizona’s commitment to celebrating the many cultures that travel through Phoenix.

RELATED STORIES

“We are home to many hidden gems and world-renowned artists, and I can’t wait for our visitors and guests to learn more about them and take part in their activities,” Shelbrack said in a press release.

On Friday, the newly opened space hosted its first “Learn & Go” act with the Phoenix Sister Cities’ Taipei Committee. The group led guests through calligraphy lessons and a craft activity in which they made children’s hats. The committee will occupy section through February.

Future cultural demonstrations will be selected by the Culture Corner staff.

No displays have been announced past the debut one.

An estimated 130,000 people utilize Phoenix Sky Harbor, which generates more than $44 billion per year.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

The Mexicano is reopening following a kitchen fire that forced the restaurant to close its doors la...

David Veenstra

The Mexicano set to reopen in Phoenix 5 months after kitchen fire

The Mexicano is reopening following a kitchen fire that forced the restaurant to close its doors last August.

3 hours ago

The westbound Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway was closed in the East Valley after fatal crash Monday ...

Kevin Stone

Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway closed after fatal crash in East Valley

The westbound Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway was closed in the East Valley after a fatal crash Monday morning, authorities said.

4 hours ago

The 2025 MLK Day march and festival is being held Monday in Phoenix....

Kevin Stone

Annual MLK Day march, festival taking place in Phoenix

The legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. is being commemorated in Phoenix on Monday with an MLK Day march and festival.

4 hours ago

New Tempe restaurants...

Kevin Stone

4 more Tempe restaurants set to open soon at ASU’s Novus Place

Four new Tempe restaurants featuring a wide range of cuisines are set to open soon at ASU's Novus Place.

7 hours ago

Phoenix Sky Harbor Culture Corner Terminal 3...

Payne Moses

Sky Harbor unveiling Culture Corner in Terminal 3, another element to 90th birthday as airport

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, known as America's friendliest, is adding to its 90-year service legacy with a permanent cultural display center in Terminal 3.

7 hours ago

free Narcan kits Phoenix Arizona 2025 education schools...

Serena O'Sullivan

AZED task force places more than 4,000 Narcan kits in schools

Ever looked up "free Narcan kits Phoenix"? You'll see that many are in public schools. That's because of a task force launched by education officials.

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Bright Wealth Management

How to save money on retirement planning following 2024 election

PHOENIX -- With the 2024 election over, economic changes could impact how people plan for retirement as 2025 is on the horizon.

...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford’s Operation Santa Claus: Spreading holiday cheer through pickleball

Phoenix, AZ – Sanderson Ford, a staple in the Arizona community, is once again gearing up for its annual Operation Santa Claus charity drive.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Why a Heating Tune-Up is Essential Before Winter

PHOENIX, AZ — With cooler weather on the horizon, making sure your heating system is prepped and ready can make all the difference in staying comfortable this winter.

Sky Harbor unveiling Culture Corner in Terminal 3, another element to 90th birthday as airport