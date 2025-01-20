PHOENIX — Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, known as America’s friendliest, is adding to its 90-year service legacy with a permanent cultural display center in Terminal 3.

Culture Corner, located between gates F3 and F4, will transport the airport’s domestic and international customers to places well beyond the desert. Each month, airport goers can find a reprieve from air travel with a free cultural experience featuring live art demonstrations, interactive crafts and musical performances.

The previously mentioned musical acts will branch off the existing Traveling Tunes program, a platform for local artists to play songs in Terminals 3 and 4. January’s featured artists are the Arizona Opera, Chandler Opera Company and The Fountain Hills Saxophone Quartet.

Heather Shelbrack, Sky Harbor’s deputy aviation director of public relations, said Culture Corner is “the perfect way” to show off Arizona’s commitment to celebrating the many cultures that travel through Phoenix.

“We are home to many hidden gems and world-renowned artists, and I can’t wait for our visitors and guests to learn more about them and take part in their activities,” Shelbrack said in a press release.

On Friday, the newly opened space hosted its first “Learn & Go” act with the Phoenix Sister Cities’ Taipei Committee. The group led guests through calligraphy lessons and a craft activity in which they made children’s hats. The committee will occupy section through February.

Future cultural demonstrations will be selected by the Culture Corner staff.

No displays have been announced past the debut one.

An estimated 130,000 people utilize Phoenix Sky Harbor, which generates more than $44 billion per year.

