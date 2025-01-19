Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Sky Harbor gets $84.3M in federal funding for new taxiway bridge

Jan 19, 2025, 1:00 PM

David Veenstra's Profile Picture

BY DAVID VEENSTRA


The new taxiway bridge will unite the north and south airfields on the west end of the airport. (Phoenix Sky Harbor) Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport will receive an additional $84.3 million in federal funding for its new 2,100-foot taxiway bridge. (Phoenix Sky Harbor) Construction has already begun, and the bridge is expected to be completed by 2027. (Phoenix Sky Harbor)

PHOENIX – Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport will receive an additional $84.3 million in federal funding for its new 2,100-foot taxiway bridge, Arizona Rep. Greg Stanton announced

The new taxiway bridge will unite the north and south airfields on the west end of the airport. Construction has already begun, and the bridge is expected to be completed by 2027.

The Taxiway U project promises to improve efficiency while decreasing delays for the airport which sees more than 8 million passengers each year. The only existing taxiways at the airport sit on the east end.

“We want Sky Harbor to be America’s most efficient airport. This investment under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law means reduced taxi times and delays, so whether Phoenix is a layover or your final destination, you’re getting where you want to go quicker,” Stanton said in a press release.

“Even if you don’t fly that often, you have a stake at what is happening here. It’s not just people, we’re moving thousands of tons of cargo arrives on these tarmacs every day, goods to be trucked around the state or delivered to homes here in the Valley. And Sky Harbor connects local businesses to the global market and brings in billions of dollars for our community. That’s good for our growing economy and creating and sustaining good jobs.”

The overall budget for the project is $332.9 million, while the construction budget is $279.5 million. In total, approximately $200 million of funding will come by way of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Passenger Facility Charges and airport revenue will make up the rest of the funding.

Arizona News

