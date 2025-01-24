PHOENIX — A Silver Alert was issued Friday for a 74-year-old Phoenix man who went missing a month ago.

Marcelino Cazarez Valenzuela was last seen leaving his home near 19th Avenue and Camelback Road on foot on Dec. 24, according to the Silver Alert.

The subject is 5 feet tall and weighs 139 pounds, with thinning brown hair and brown eyes, and has a medical condition that can cause him to appear confused.

He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black pants and flip flops.

Anybody with information about the case is asked to call the Phoenix Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 602-534-2121, or 602-262-6141 after hours.

