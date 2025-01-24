Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Silver Alert issued for Phoenix man who went missing a month ago

Jan 24, 2025, 1:11 PM | Updated: 1:11 pm

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A Silver Alert was issued Friday for a 74-year-old Phoenix man who went missing a month ago.

Marcelino Cazarez Valenzuela was last seen leaving his home near 19th Avenue and Camelback Road on foot on Dec. 24, according to the Silver Alert.

Silver Alert subject Marcelino Cazarez Valenzuela.

The subject is 5 feet tall and weighs 139 pounds, with thinning brown hair and brown eyes, and has a medical condition that can cause him to appear confused.

He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black pants and flip flops.

Anybody with information about the case is asked to call the Phoenix Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 602-534-2121, or 602-262-6141 after hours.

