PHOENIX — Authorities canceled a Silver Alert on Wednesday afternoon after a missing Phoenix man was located.

The alert for Luis Alberto Avila was activated after he went missing on Tuesday.

The 76-year-old man was last seen in the area of 99th Avenue and Camelback Road wearing a jean jacket over a blue hoodie, along with blue jeans and black shoes.

The alert was canceled after he was located and taken to hospital for precautionary purposes, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

No other details about the case were made available.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.