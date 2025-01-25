PHOENIX — Scottsdale Police Chief Jeff Walther is moving into a new role as part of a city leadership shakeup, officials announced this week.

Walther, who joined the Scottsdale Police Department in 1994 and became chief in 2020, was appointed as interim assistant city manager.

He’ll oversee communications and human resources functions in his new position, which starts Monday, while retaining oversight of the police department.

“This appointment is focused on continued stability in key areas, and on succession planning for the long-term strength of our organization,” Greg Caton, Scottsdale’s new interim city manager, said in a statement. “I am very excited to add Jeff’s leadership and perspective to the city manager’s office.”

Interim Scottsdale police chief selected

Meanwhile, Assistant Chief Joe LeDuc has been selected to serve as interim police chief.

LeDuc joined the Scottsdale Police Department in 1991 and has worked closely with Walther over the years.

“I am honored to serve our community in this capacity and look forward to carrying on the legacy and great leadership of Chief Jeff Walther,” LeDuc said in a press release.

Scottsdale’s leadership is undergoing a significant transformation with the departure of City Manager Jim Thompson and a new mayor. Lisa Borowsky was sworn in this month after ousting incumbent Mayor David Ortega in November.

Caton was recently appointed to his interim position after Thompson left to become city manager for Loveland, Colorado.

