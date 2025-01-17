Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Rock ‘n’ Roll running event taking over streets in Tempe, Scottsdale this weekend

Jan 17, 2025, 2:00 PM

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Drivers will have to make room for runners in Tempe and Scottsdale this weekend thanks to a Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series event.

Three races are scheduled to start and end at Tempe Beach Park during the running event, a 5K starting at 8 a.m. Saturday and a 10K and half-marathon that start at 7:15 a.m. Sunday.

To accommodate the foot traffic, streets along the courses will be closed in Tempe both days and in Scottsdale on Sunday.

What streets will be closed for weekend running event?

In Tempe, Rio Salado Parkway will be closed in both directions between Ash and Mill avenues from 4 a.m. Saturday to 4 p.m. Sunday.

The following Tempe roads will be closed from 4 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturday:

  • Mill Avenue in both directions between Washington Street/Curry Road and Rio Salado Parkway.
  • Lakeview Drive in both directions south of Washington Street/Curry Road.
  • Southbound College Avenue between Curry Road and Gilbert Drive.
  • Eastbound Curry Road between Washington Street and College Avenue.

In addition, these Tempe roads will be closed from 3 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday:

  • Northbound Mill Avenue/Van Buren Street between University Drive and Curry Road.
  • Southbound Mill Avenue/Van Buren Street between the Phoenix city limit and University Drive.
  • Fifth Street between Maple Avenue and Myrtle Avenue.
  • Rio Salado Parkway in both directions from Hardy Drive to Ash Avenue.
  • Lakeview Drive in both directions at both ends at Washington Street.
  • Washington Street in both directions between Center Parkway and Mill Avenue/Van Buren Street.
  • Center Parkway in both directions between Priest Drive and Van Buren Street/Mill Avenue.
  • Westbound Curry Road at College Avenue.

The half-marathon route extends into Scottsdale. As a result, Scottsdale Road will be closed between McDowell Road and Main Street on Sunday from 6 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Additionally, traffic will be restricted on McDowell Road between 64th Street and Scottsdale Road.

Streetcar and bus routes in the area also will be impacted by the running event. A full list of Tempe street closures and transit alterations is available here.

