ARIZONA NEWS

Phoenix police officer fatally shoots man who pointed gun at them

Jan 17, 2025, 11:43 AM | Updated: Jan 18, 2025, 6:32 pm

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A man who pointed a gun at police during a chase was fatally shot by a Phoenix officer on Friday morning, authorities said.

Officers responded to a complaint of trespassing at a vacant home near 35th Avenue and Baseline Road in Laveen around 11 a.m. and found several people there, according to Phoenix Police Sgt. Robert Scherer.

The suspect, later identified as 45-year-old Christopher Alan Phillips, ran from officers at the house and jumped over a wall onto the north side of Baseline Road, according to authorities.

While officers chased him, the man turned north onto 35th Avenue and officers saw he had a gun, Scherer said.

Phillips then entered a private drive in a neighborhood east of 35th Avenue and lifted his gun and pointed it at two officers who were chasing him, Scherer said.

An officer fired a single bullet at the suspect, striking him and causing him to fall on the ground, police said.

He was taken to a hospital and died there, Scherer said.

No officers were injured during the incident.

Roads closed after shooting involving police

Roads in the area, including 35th Avenue in both directions, were restricted while the scene was under investigation, police said.

“This is a very large scene,” Scherer said.

No other details were available.

