Phoenix man dies weeks after assault, detectives investigating

Jan 18, 2025, 8:01 AM

BY DAVID VEENSTRA


PHOENIX — Homicide detectives are investigating after a Phoenix man died at the hospital weeks after being assaulted, according to authorities.

Lincoln Guest, 65, was injured in a fight on Dec. 30 around 4 p.m. near 13th Avenue and Sherman Street, police said.

Guest was taken to a local hospital with what were believed to be non-life-threatening injuries at the time of the incident, authorities said.

He remained at the hospital for treatment until he died on Jan. 14. The Office of the Medical Examiner called the death a homicide on Jan. 16.

Homicide detectives have taken over the ongoing investigation.

No other details were made available.

