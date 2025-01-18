PHOENIX — As the state continues to face an affordable housing crisis, Maricopa County officials announced the opening of a new affordable housing complex in central Phoenix.

The 66-unit complex called Acacia Heights II, near Seventh Avenue and Camelback Road, is the second of three phases of the development plan, according to a Maricopa County press release.

“Too many Maricopa County families are struggling to make ends meet and find a safe, comfortable and affordable place to live,” Maricopa County Supervisor Thomas Galvin said in the release.

“Maricopa County strives to be part of the solution by helping hard working families spend less time worrying about their living situation and more time being present with their families and earning a living.”

How will the housing be affordable for families?

Rent for the units will be based on household income to make sure it remains affordable and 57 of the units will specifically be for families who fall into the 40 – 60% range of Area Median Income (AMI). The remaining nine units will be for residents who fall into a higher AMI range. Depending on the size of the housing unit, rent prices can be from about $770 to $1,600.

Residents will have access to amenities including a large community room, an indoor gym area, a teen room, covered parking, security cameras, a laundry room and covered parking.

New Phoenix housing backed by federal funding

The housing project received $1.6 million in federal funding from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and cost about $24.4 million to build, additionally Maricopa County is putting $500 million towards affordable housing.

More affordable housing on the way

The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors recently set aside $17 million for more than 600 housing units to build multiple affordable housing projects across the Valley.

The first phase of Acacia Heights opened in 2021, and the last phase is scheduled to be completed at the end of the year. Once all phases are built there will be a total of 212 housing units.

“This development is more than just housing for families – it provides a strong foundation for them going forward,” District 3, Kate Brophy McGee said in a release. “We will continue building on these successful public (and) private partnerships for more solutions to the affordable housing crisis.

