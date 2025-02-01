PHOENIX — The Chandler Ostrich Festival on Wednesday announced the third headlining act of its 2025 concert series, as Latin group Los Rieleros del Norte will kick off the second weekend of the event which runs March 14-16 and 21-23.

The three-time Grammy and Latin Grammy nominee joins Rodger Clyne and the Peacemakers (March 14) and Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line (March 23) in the 35th edition of the family-friendly spring event.

Los Rieleros del Norte, which has authored more than 40 albums, will perform on March 21.

The festival, located at Tumbleweed Park, will be an entertainment hub packed with live music, carnival rides and food trucks on back-to-back March weekends.

General admission prices are $15 for children ages 5-12 and $25 for ages 13 and older. Children ages 4 and under get into the Ostrich Festival for free.

VIP tickets are $100 and include access to front-stage seats for concert viewing, one catered meal, three alcoholic beverages of your choice, water and soda. Carnival rides aren’t part of the VIP package.

“Last year, we reintroduced Latin music to the Ostrich Festival after a short hiatus, and we’re excited to bring that same energy back this year with Los Rieleros del Norte,” Terri Kimble, president and CEO of the Chandler Chamber of Commerce, said in a press release. “The Chandler Chamber Ostrich Festival is all about celebrating culture and bringing the community together, and we’re honored to host such a legendary Latin band.”

It was Mexican norteño music group Los Tuscanes De Tijuana that received a headliner slot on the first weekend of 2024.

More concert fixtures will be unveiled in the coming weeks.

Last year’s Ostrich Festival featured rapper Yung Gravy and a country collaboration of Chris Lane and Lauren Alaina.

