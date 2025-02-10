PHOENIX — A new station for the Surprise Fire Department became operational last week.

Fire Station 309, which marks the city’s ninth fire station, is located at 1910 N. Perryville Road.

The new Surprise fire department was needed in order to meet the growing demand for service calls, according to city officials.

In fact, they’re working on creating yet another fire department. City officials recently closed on a 27-acre parcel of land near 185th Avenue and Deer Valley Road that they hope to use for another fire station, along with other future public safety facilities.

Details about new Surprise fire department

The new Surprise fire department has a variety of high-tech features, such as:

Four apparatus bays.

A decontamination room.

A turn-out gear locker room.

Storage space for Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA) equipment.

An EMS room for medical supplies and equipment.

Ten dorms.

A dedicated workstation area.

Officials hope that by practicing critical decision-making, communication and coordination at the command center, they’ll be more prepared for real-life crisis.

Fire Station 309 is also home to the Surprise Incident Command Center, a specialized facility that’s meant to help fire service personnel better manage high-pressure situations once they’re in the field through realistic training simulations.

The city will host a grand opening event to celebrate the fire station, along with the nearby Oasis Swim Center and Rescue Springs Park, in May. Further details have not been released.

