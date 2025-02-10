Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Surprise completes 1 new fire station, buys land for another

Feb 10, 2025, 2:55 PM

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — A new station for the Surprise Fire Department became operational last week.

Fire Station 309, which marks the city’s ninth fire station, is located at 1910 N. Perryville Road.

The new Surprise fire department was needed in order to meet the growing demand for service calls, according to city officials.

In fact, they’re working on creating yet another fire department. City officials recently closed on a 27-acre parcel of land near 185th Avenue and Deer Valley Road that they hope to use for another fire station, along with other future public safety facilities.

Details about new Surprise fire department

The new Surprise fire department has a variety of high-tech features, such as:

RELATED STORIES

  • Four apparatus bays.
  • A decontamination room.
  • A turn-out gear locker room.
  • Storage space for Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA) equipment.
  • An EMS room for medical supplies and equipment.
  • Ten dorms.
  • A dedicated workstation area.

Officials hope that by practicing critical decision-making, communication and coordination at the command center, they’ll be more prepared for real-life crisis.

Fire Station 309 is also home to the Surprise Incident Command Center, a specialized facility that’s meant to help fire service personnel better manage high-pressure situations once they’re in the field through realistic training simulations.

The city will host a grand opening event to celebrate the fire station, along with the nearby Oasis Swim Center and Rescue Springs Park, in May. Further details have not been released.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Scottsdale Airport...

Danny Shapiro

1 dead, 3 injured after Mötley Crüe band member’s plane crashes at Scottsdale Airport

One person died, and 4 others were injured after a plane belonging to a Mötley Crüe band member crashed on the runway at Scottsdale Airport on Monday afternoon, according to reporting by ABC15.

8 hours ago

drug bust...

Roxanne De La Rosa

Police arrest 5 suspects in social media drug ring

Five suspects took part in a social media drug ring and were arrested for trafficking military style weapons, firearms and drugs.

8 hours ago

Brady Fire...

Danny Shapiro

Brady Fire forces evacuations for residents south of Prescott

The Brady Fire that sparked Monday afternoon forced evacuations for some residents south of Prescott, authorities said.

10 hours ago

new Surprise fire department West Valley Arizona...

Serena O'Sullivan

Surprise completes 1 new fire station, buys land for another

Surprise Fire Station 309, the new Surprise fire department at the north side of Cactus Road at Perryville Road, became operational last week.

13 hours ago

Republican state Rep. Matt Gress is questioning the legality of the lease-purchase deal that bailed...

Kevin Stone

Arizona lawmaker raises questions about legality of Isaac School District lease-purchase deal

An Arizona lawmaker is questioning the legality of the lease-purchase deal that bailed the Isaac School District out of its financial crisis last month.

14 hours ago

research funding...

Kevin Stone

Arizona joins lawsuit to stop Trump research funding cuts that could cost state millions

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes joined a multistate lawsuit against the Trump administration to protect medical and public health research funding.

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Collins Comfort Masters: Your go-to plumbing experts in Arizona

Collins Comfort Masters, a trusted name in HVAC, water and plumbing since 1985, is you go-to plumbers for the residents of Phoenix and the Valley.

...

Bright Wealth Management

How IRAs are a helpful tool in retirement planning

When it comes to retirement planning, individual retirement accounts (IRAs) can be a great tool for income growth.

...

The UPS Store

How The UPS Store is giving back to the community

PHOENIX -- As 2024 nears a close, The UPS Store is looking to give back to the Arizona community with the holiday season approaching.

Surprise completes 1 new fire station, buys land for another