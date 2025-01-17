Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Apartment investors, developers bullish despite higher interest rates than expected

Jan 17, 2025, 3:00 PM

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY ANGELA GONZALES/PHOENIX BUSINESS JOURNAL


Multifamily developers and investors are bullish on metro Phoenix, despite interest rates staying higher than expected.

The new year promises changes, with supply growth waning and different economic policies likely to impact demand, according to a Yardi Matrix National Multifamily Report issued Jan. 13.

The multifamily sector finished 2024 on the downswing, with the average U.S. advertised rent falling $4 nationally in December to $1,742, according to the report. Year-over-year rent growth was down 10 basis points to 0.6%.

The Phoenix multifamily market is showing signs of recovery as easing inflation and rising consumer confidence have boosted renter demand, said Doug Ressler, manager of business intelligence for Yardi Matrix.

“Over the past 12 months, Phoenix recorded 20,000 units of net absorption, significantly higher than the pre-COVID annual average,” Ressler said. “Despite the increased demand, the market faces high vacancy rates. This is largely due to a surge in new construction, with 2,100 new units delivered in the past year and an additional 23,000 units under construction.”

This story is posted in partnership with Phoenix Business Journal. Click to read the full story.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Arizona man sexual exploitation 10 charges...

Payne Moses

Arizona man faces 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor

An Arizona man was charged with ten counts of sexual exploitation of a minor on Dec. 30 as he was linked to "child sexual abuse material" through online tips.

5 hours ago

Three people have died from carbon monoxide poisoning in Mesa on Saturday, authorities said....

Bailey Leasure

Carbon monoxide poisoning in Mesa leaves 3 people dead

Three people have died from carbon monoxide poisoning in Mesa on Saturday, authorities said.

7 hours ago

A lottery ticket worth an estimated $112 million was sold in Arizona after Friday’s national Mega...

David Veenstra

Lottery ticket sold in Arizona wins $112 million in latest Mega Millions drawing

A lottery ticket worth an estimated $112 million was sold in Arizona after Friday’s national Mega Millions drawing.

10 hours ago

A man was arrested after allegedly stabbing another man to death in a Fuzzy's Sports Grill parking ...

David Veenstra

Suspect arrested after fatal stabbing at Fuzzy’s parking lot in Surprise

A man was arrested after allegedly stabbing another man to death in a Fuzzy's Sports Grill parking lot in Surprise on Friday afternoon.

11 hours ago

The investigation against Tolleson Mayor Juan F. Rodriguez has concluded without any evidence of wr...

David Veenstra

Investigation against Tolleson mayor concludes after parking lot confrontation

The investigation against Tolleson Mayor Juan Rodriguez has concluded without any evidence of wrongdoing, the city announced.

13 hours ago

The Arizona Department of Revenue has expanded its free tax filing program, giving even more Arizon...

David Veenstra

Arizona free tax filing program expands

The Arizona Department of Revenue has expanded its free tax filing program, giving even more Arizonans a way to file their taxes online for free.

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

The UPS Store

How The UPS Store is giving back to the community

PHOENIX -- As 2024 nears a close, The UPS Store is looking to give back to the Arizona community with the holiday season approaching.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Why a Heating Tune-Up is Essential Before Winter

PHOENIX, AZ — With cooler weather on the horizon, making sure your heating system is prepped and ready can make all the difference in staying comfortable this winter.

...

Morris Hall

West Hunsaker, through Morris Hall, supports Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona

KTAR’s Community Spotlight this month focuses on Morris Hall and its commitment to supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona.

Apartment investors, developers bullish despite higher interest rates than expected