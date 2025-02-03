Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Child among 3 dead after stolen vehicle causes multi-vehicle crash in Mesa

Feb 3, 2025, 2:31 PM | Updated: Feb 4, 2025, 8:55 am

Danny Shapiro's Profile Picture

BY DANNY SHAPIRO


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Three people died, including a child, after a stolen vehicle caused a multi-vehicle crash in Mesa on Monday morning, authorities said.

Troy Garlock, 42, and an 8-year-old girl were killed in the head-on collision at Val Vista Drive and Southern Avenue around 7:55 a.m., according to the Mesa Police Department.

The driver of the stolen vehicle, 29-year-old Damarya Zyberi, also died in the three-car crash.

What happened in fatal multi-vehicle crash in Mesa?

A Ford F-250 was stolen out of Gilbert before the fatal crash in the nearby East Valley city, police said.

RELATED STORIES

The stolen vehicle was traveling northbound on Val Vista Drive when it drove into the median lane and collided with a Nissan Armada. Speed was suspected to be a factor in the crash, police said.

Garlock, who was driving the Armada, and Zyberi were pronounced dead at the scene.

Two girls, ages 6 and 8, riding in Garlock’s SUV were hospitalized. The older child died of her injuries.

A third vehicle was involved in the collision and the driver of that car, a Nissan Sentra, suffered minor injuries but was not hospitalized.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Chandler water issues 2025: Mayor concerned about RWCD...

Serena O'Sullivan

Chandler accuses Roosevelt Water Conservation District of failing to honor agreement

Chandler water issues are a huge concern for Mayor Kevin Hartke. That's why he's concerned about the Roosevelt Water Conservation District.

57 minutes ago

The Pick has paid out two jackpots in 2025....

Kevin Stone

Ticket for Arizona Lottery game from a Phoenix gas station wins $1M jackpot

A lucky player won $1 million in The Pick on Monday night, hitting the second jackpot of the year in the Arizona Lottery game.

2 hours ago

A Phoenix man faces child sex trafficking charges in a case involving a teenage runaway from Texas...

Kevin Stone

Phoenix man accused of child sex trafficking in case involving teenage Texas runaway

A Phoenix man faces child sex trafficking charges in a case involving a teenage runaway from Texas, authorities announced Tuesday.

3 hours ago

Border situation yuma...

Kevin Stone

Arizona border mayor credits President Trump for ‘close to overnight’ improvements

The border situation improved quickly after President Donald Trump returned to the White House, according to the longtime mayor of Arizona’s largest border city.

4 hours ago

Construction on the Gilbert Road bridge between Mesa and State Route 87 (Beeline Highway) has been ...

Bailey Leasure

Construction completed on Gilbert Road bridges between Mesa, State Route 87

Construction on the Gilbert Road bridge between Mesa and State Route 87 (Beeline Highway) has been completed.

6 hours ago

Mesa has announced it's launching a $1 million grant program in an effort to prevent and reduce opi...

Bailey Leasure

Mesa launching $1M grant program to battle opioid epidemic

Mesa has announced it's launching a $1 million grant program in an effort to prevent and reduce opioid use in the city.

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Bright Wealth Management

How to save money on retirement planning following 2024 election

PHOENIX -- With the 2024 election over, economic changes could impact how people plan for retirement as 2025 is on the horizon.

...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford’s Operation Santa Claus: Spreading holiday cheer through pickleball

Phoenix, AZ – Sanderson Ford, a staple in the Arizona community, is once again gearing up for its annual Operation Santa Claus charity drive.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Why a Heating Tune-Up is Essential Before Winter

PHOENIX, AZ — With cooler weather on the horizon, making sure your heating system is prepped and ready can make all the difference in staying comfortable this winter.

Child among 3 dead after stolen vehicle causes multi-vehicle crash in Mesa