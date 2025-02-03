PHOENIX — Three people died, including a child, after a stolen vehicle caused a multi-vehicle crash in Mesa on Monday morning, authorities said.

Troy Garlock, 42, and an 8-year-old girl were killed in the head-on collision at Val Vista Drive and Southern Avenue around 7:55 a.m., according to the Mesa Police Department.

The driver of the stolen vehicle, 29-year-old Damarya Zyberi, also died in the three-car crash.

What happened in fatal multi-vehicle crash in Mesa?

A Ford F-250 was stolen out of Gilbert before the fatal crash in the nearby East Valley city, police said.

The stolen vehicle was traveling northbound on Val Vista Drive when it drove into the median lane and collided with a Nissan Armada. Speed was suspected to be a factor in the crash, police said.

Garlock, who was driving the Armada, and Zyberi were pronounced dead at the scene.

Two girls, ages 6 and 8, riding in Garlock’s SUV were hospitalized. The older child died of her injuries.

A third vehicle was involved in the collision and the driver of that car, a Nissan Sentra, suffered minor injuries but was not hospitalized.

