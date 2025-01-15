Close
ARIZONA NEWS

18-year-old man arrested on charges of groping, exposing himself to women on Mesa canal

Jan 15, 2025, 12:45 PM

Danny Shapiro's Profile Picture

BY DANNY SHAPIRO


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — An 18-year-old man was arrested and charged with groping and exposing himself to multiple women on a Mesa canal, authorities announced Wednesday.

Gavin Harbour was accused in two cases that occurred in late last year, according to the Mesa Police Department.

Harbor was charged with one count of indecent exposure, one count of disorderly conduct and one count of assault.

18-year-old Gavin Harbour is accused of groping and exposing himself to multiple women on a Mesa canal. (Mesa Police Photo)

What led to arrest of 18-year-old Mesa man?

In the first incident, Harbour approached a woman who was running along the Western Canal, located near Dobson Road between Guadalupe and Elliot roads, around 6 p.m. on Nov. 26, according to arrest documents.

Harbour allegedly asked the victim for directions to a gas station before grabbing her buttocks, police said. The suspect then chased the woman on his bicycle for about a mile and attempted to assault her again before riding away.

Eight days later, a 16-year-old girl running on the canal was approached by Harbour, who told the girl he thought she was cute before asking for directions to a gas station, police said. The girl ran away immediately, but Harbour allegedly exposed himself to her during the incident.

Harbour lived less than a mile from the location of the incidents and was soon identified as a suspect, police said.

Harbour was arrested Jan. 9 at a Walmart in Chandler. He told police in a post-arrest interview he had a sex and porn addiction and needed help.

Anyone with more information or potential other victims should contact the Mesa Police Department at 480-644-2211.

