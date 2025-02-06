Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Mesa Library installing solar panel canopies to generate energy, provide shaded parking

Feb 6, 2025, 4:45 AM | Updated: 4:20 pm

David Veenstra's Profile Picture

BY DAVID VEENSTRA


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — The Mesa Main Library began installing solar panel canopies that will generate energy and provide shaded parking for guests on Monday.

Construction is expected to continue through March, according to a news release from the city of Mesa.

Guests visiting while construction is underway will be required to park at the designated parking area on Centennial Street.

Visitors with disabilities can access temporary ADA parking near the Centennial Street entrance, which is east of the library.

Why is the Mesa Library installing solar panel canopies?

City officials believe the panels will help combat the rising costs of electricity by using a renewable and affordable source of energy.

RELATED STORIES

Upon completion, the new panels will provide shaded parking for approximately 660 parking spaces in downtown Mesa.

Mesa City Council approved the installation as part of a larger project to add more than 2,000 kilowatts of solar panels at four different downtown buildings.

The other buildings receiving solar panel canopies are along the city’s Sixth Street campus, including the Charles K. Luster Building, the Transportation Building and the Solid Waste Division and Electric Meter Shop.

This comes after the city has also installed solar generation projects and solar panel canopies across the parking lots and rooftops of many public buildings in recent years.

The Mesa City Hall parking lot, the Mesa Municipal Building parking lot, the Red Mountain Library parking lot, the Red Mountain Center parking lot, the Fiesta Police Substation parking lot, the Fire Station parking lot and the city of Mesa ice rink rooftop have all already received solar panels.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

This rendering shows what the Mesa Grandview Business Park will look like upon completion. (Photo v...

Serena O'Sullivan

Construction starts on 270,000-square-foot industrial development in Mesa’s Falcon District

Several companies related to the Mesa Grandview Business Park gathered with city officials for the groundbreaking of the industrial development.

2 hours ago

CarMax, the nation’s largest used vehicle seller, is hiring after announcing a new reconditioning...

David Veenstra

CarMax hiring for new West Valley reconditioning and auction center

CarMax, the nation’s largest used vehicle seller, is hiring after announcing a new reconditioning and auction center in the West Valley on Thursday.

4 hours ago

Emergency air medical base opens at Abrazo West Campus Goodyear...

Serena O'Sullivan

New emergency helicopter base opens at West Valley hospital

A new emergency air medical base in Goodyear will expand the presence of life-saving care provider Air Methods, the company said on Wednesday.

5 hours ago

DOGE access lawsuit...

KTAR.com

Arizona to sue over DOGE access to government payment systems containing personal data

Arizona is about 12 states that plan to sue over DOGE access to government payment systems containing personal data

6 hours ago

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs called for increased state firefighter pay on Thursday during an event to ...

Kevin Stone

Arizona governor calls for pay raise for firefighters while honoring those who battled LA wildfires

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs called for increased state firefighter pay while honoring the task force members who helped battle the Los Angeles wildfires.

9 hours ago

free wigs...

Kevin Stone

Arizona cancer support group opening free wig salon in Phoenix

An Arizona cancer support organization is launching an initiative to provide patients and survivors experiencing hair loss with free wigs.

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Asset Preservation Wealth & Tax

How to optimize the most money in 2024 tax returns

As tax season begins, getting your financials in order is important to maximize your tax return.

...

The UPS Store

How The UPS Store is giving back to the community

PHOENIX -- As 2024 nears a close, The UPS Store is looking to give back to the Arizona community with the holiday season approaching.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Why a Heating Tune-Up is Essential Before Winter

PHOENIX, AZ — With cooler weather on the horizon, making sure your heating system is prepped and ready can make all the difference in staying comfortable this winter.

Mesa Library installing solar panel canopies to generate energy, provide shaded parking