ARIZONA NEWS

Mesa College Promise expands scholarship opportunities thanks to Meta

Feb 2, 2025, 1:00 PM

BY BAILEY LEASURE


PHOENIX — Mesa Community College has announced that its Mesa College Promise program has been granted $225,000 through Meta that will provide more scholarship opportunities to students, according to a news release.

The contribution will help students pursuing STEM certificates and degrees with tuition costs and fees.

“Meta’s generous contribution supports Mesa College Promise’s vital role in connecting Mesa residents with pathways to higher education and better job prospects,” MCC President Dr. Richard Daniel said during Meta’s Mesa Data Center grand opening celebration on Thursday.

“Promise’s recent expansion from high school to include adult learners accelerates building the workforce of tomorrow.”

The grant brings Meta’s total contribution to the Mesa College Promise to $300,000.

“We are proud to be active members of the Mesa community, which includes investing in local organizations that have a positive impact,” Manager for Meta’s Mesa Data Center David Williams said.

“Mesa Community College and the Mesa College Promise program provide tremendous support for residents looking to further their education, and we’re excited to see this next wave of STEM advancement in the East Valley.”

What is the Mesa College Promise?

The Mesa College Promise is a partnership between Mesa and MCC that provides financial support to students who have not received enough federal student aid (FAFSA) funds or other scholarships to cover tuition costs.

Mesa Community College have announced they have has been granted $225,000 through Meta that will provide more scholarship opportunities to students

