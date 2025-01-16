PHOENIX — A motorcycle rider died on Wednesday after colliding with an SUV on Wednesday, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Stephen Franklin, 55, was driving his motorcycle without a helmet in the area of Indian School Road and 23rd Avenue before the crash.

A driver in an SUV pulled out of a private drive, striking Franklin, police said.

Details about Phoenix crash between SUV driver, motorcycle rider

Police responded to the scene around 4 p.m.

Medical personnel with the Phoenix Fire Department took Franklin to a hospital. He died while receiving treatment.

The driver of the SUV stayed on scene and didn’t show signs of being intoxicated, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

