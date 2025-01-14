PHOENIX — A motorist who was pulled over for a speeding violation was arrested after trying to flee from officers and almost hitting one over the weekend, authorities said.

The suspect, 19-year-old Seth Rabago, was pulled over while driving southbound on Verrade Way near Western Drive on Saturday, according to the Buckeye Police Department.

He was driving at 75 mph in an area with a speed limit of 40 mph.

Speeding ticket turns to arrest after Buckeye motorist allegedly drives away

Rabago initially pulled over and gave an officer his driver’s license after hearing he was being stopped for criminal speeding, police said.

The first officer returned to the Buckeye PD patrol car, while a second officer stood by Rabago’s Charger and spoke with him.

Rabago suddenly drove off, nearly hitting the second officer, police said.

Authorities then tried to track him down, checking the address listed on his driver’s license.

However, they found him when a family member called police and said Rabago wanted to turn himself in, police said.

Rabago was arrested on charges of aggravated assault, unlawful flight and speeding.

