ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona man gets 3 life sentences for sexually abusing 2 minors, including stepdaughter

Jan 14, 2025, 10:36 AM

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – An Arizona man received three life sentences last month for sexually abusing two minors, including his stepdaughter, authorities announced Tuesday.

The abuse occurred in Peoria when the stepdaughter was between the ages of 9 and 15, according to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office.

Robert Allen Lee, 55, received three life sentences for sexually abusing minors.

Robert Allen Lee, 55, was found guilty in November 2024 on the following charges:

  • Nine counts of sexual conduct with a minor.
  • Two counts of involving or using minors in drug offenses.
  • One count of conspiracy to commit influencing a witness.
  • One count of attempt to commit influencing a witness.
  • One count of conspiracy to commit tampering with a witness.
  • Two counts of attempt to commit tampering with a witness.

All of the charges except for the two attempts to commit tampering with a witness are felonies.

Life sentences issued for three charges

Concurrent life sentences were handed down Dec. 18 for three of the sexual conduct with a minor convictions, each with the possibility of release after 35 years.

Combined, Lee was sentenced to a minimum of 150 years in prison, meaning he’ll spend the rest of his life behind bars.

Lee was originally arrested in 2021 after the stepdaughter’s friend told the Peoria Police Department that he sexually abused her.

While in custody, he asked his wife to intimidate the victim and her family and to encourage his stepdaughter to lie, according to prosecutors.

His stepdaughter later reported that Lee victimized her, too. Again, he asked his wife to get his stepdaughter to lie and recant her allegations.

County Attorney Rachel Mitchell praised the victims for reporting the crimes.

“Having prosecuted sex crimes for more than 30 years, I can only begin to describe the amount of courage it took for these two girls to speak up and ask for help,” she said in a press release.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

