PHOENIX — Arizona U.S. Rep. Juan Ciscomani of the state’s 6th district proposed on Friday new legislation that would penalize those perpetrators of high-speed car chases along the southern border.

The pending bill, which currently has 21 co-sponsors, is named the “Agent Raul Gonzalez Officer Safety Act” in honor of a Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agent that lost his life in a high-speed chase in 2022. It states that “inadmissible migrants, cartel members, human smugglers and other bad actors” who engage in such behavior will be charged with a federal crime, according to a press release. If the car chase were to end in someone’s death, an individual would earn a life sentence.

“Every day, communities across my district experience high-speed car chases that endanger the lives of residents and frontline law enforcement officers and agents,” Ciscomani said in the press release.“Far too often, these chases end in tragedy, as it did for Agent Raul Gonzalez and countless others. My legislation, fittingly named after Agent Gonzalez, would impose federal penalties on human smugglers and other bad actors that are involved in high-speech chases with federal and local law enforcement. We must send a clear message to anyone seeking to harm our communities that they will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law.”

Paul Perez, president of the National Border Patrol Council, said border agents have been harassed by on-the-run cars because there has not been firm consequences.

The bill was first introduced in September 2023 and passed in the House of Representatives the following January (271-154 votes), but did not get through the Senate in May in order for it to be made into law.

Cochise County, one of five counties included in Arizona’s 6th Congressional District, has seen a 30% increase in high-speed car chases involving human smugglers in the last few years, according to county attorney Lori Zucco.

“Because it currently is not a federal offense to flee border patrol, our state and local law enforcement agencies have borne the brunt of apprehending, investigating, jailing, and prosecuting these human smugglers who have endangered so many in our community,” Zucco said in the release. “We commend Congressman Ciscomani for reintroducing this vital legislation, and wholeheartedly welcome federal support in holding these individuals accountable and ensuring justice is served.”

What specific penalties would the Juan Ciscomani-sponsored bill introduce?

Under the legislation, any car that attempts to flee from law enforcement or any kind (not just border patrol agents) within 100 miles of the border could face time in prison. The act itself could give the driver up to two years in prison, and injuring people in the high-speed getaway attempt could end in charges of five to 20 years in prison, according to Tucson Sentinel.

Recently retained House Speaker, Mike Johnson, said border security is a high priority for this session of Congress, so Ciscomani is confident the bill will pass this time around.

Republican Ciscomani won a second term last November after a highly contested race against Democratic candidate, Kirsten Engel. He ran primarily on border security policies in the rematch with Engel and in 2022 became the first Mexican-born naturalized American to represent the state in Congress.

