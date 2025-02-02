Close
Gilbert man dies after skydiving accident in Eloy

Feb 2, 2025, 8:45 AM

Bailey Leasure's Profile Picture

BY BAILEY LEASURE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — A Gilbert man has died after a skydiving accident in Eloy on Saturday, authorities said.

On Saturday, police responded to a parachutist accident in Eloy, Pinal County. Upon arrival, police found 46-year-old Shawn Bowen dead due to injuries sustained during the landing.

RELATED STORIES

Upon initial investigating, authorities found that Bowen jumped at 11:40 a.m. using a wingsuit. During freefall, his parachute did not deploy which resulted in the fatal accident.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact Detective Edmonds at 520-466-7324 ext. 0.

