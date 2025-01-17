PHOENIX — The town of Gilbert is launching a new campaign in support of upcoming construction in its downtown Heritage District, according to a press release.

As part of the new campaign, a new website is out that displays and informs Gilbert residents and visitors of the development going on in the Heritage District.

One of the developments in the Heritage District will be the installation of new directional signage in February.

Additional projects in the Heritage District in 2025 will include the Vaughn Ventilator roadway extension.

“The new year brings some much-anticipated changes taking shape in the Heritage District, helping establish a stronger sense of place for Gilbert’s downtown,” Gilbert’s Economic Development Director Dan Henderson said in the release.

“As the district continues to evolve and serve up a collection of distinct experiences and offerings for both daytime and evening audiences, ensuring smooth pedestrian and vehicle traffic flow remains a top priority. The directional signage aims to benefit the Heritage District visitor.”

