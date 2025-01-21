PHOENIX — Detectives with the Phoenix Police Department are investigating a fatal hit-and-run collision that took place Tuesday morning.

Andrew Worley, 38, was struck in the area of 46th Place and Broadway Road, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Officers responding to the scene around 2:45 a.m. found Worley with serious injuries.

Authorities brought him to a nearby hospital, but he did not survive his injuries, police said.

Phoenix Police looking for suspect in fatal hit-and-run collision

Detectives looking into the fatal hit-and-run collision believe the vehicle that struck the pedestrian was driving eastbound when Worley was crossing Broadway Road.

Worley was mid-block when the vehicle struck him, police said.

Authorities advise anyone with information about the suspect to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446) for Spanish.

Callers, who may remain anonymous, may be eligible for a reward if their tips lead to the suspect’s arrest.

