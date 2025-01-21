Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Police investigating after pedestrian dies from hit-and-run collision in Phoenix

Jan 21, 2025, 10:43 PM

David Veenstra's Profile Picture

BY DAVID VEENSTRA


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Detectives with the Phoenix Police Department are investigating a fatal hit-and-run collision that took place Tuesday morning.

Andrew Worley, 38, was struck in the area of 46th Place and Broadway Road, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Officers responding to the scene around 2:45 a.m. found Worley with serious injuries.

Authorities brought him to a nearby hospital, but he did not survive his injuries, police said.

Phoenix Police looking for suspect in fatal hit-and-run collision

Detectives looking into the fatal hit-and-run collision believe the vehicle that struck the pedestrian was driving eastbound when Worley was crossing Broadway Road.

RELATED STORIES

Worley was mid-block when the vehicle struck him, police said.

Authorities advise anyone with information about the suspect to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446) for Spanish.

Callers, who may remain anonymous, may be eligible for a reward if their tips lead to the suspect’s arrest.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Detectives with the Phoenix Police Department are investigating a fatal hit-and-run collision that ...

David Veenstra

Police investigating after pedestrian dies from hit-and-run collision in Phoenix

Detectives with the Phoenix Police Department are investigating a fatal hit-and-run collision that took place Tuesday morning.

3 hours ago

Fight...

KTAR.com

West Phoenix fight turns into shooting, leaving a man dead and another in jail

One man is dead and another is in prison after an alleged fight turned into a shooting on Monday in west Phoenix, authorities said on Tuesday.

4 hours ago

A woman was killed in a rollover crash in west Phoenix on Monday evening, authorities said....

David Veenstra

1 woman killed in rollover crash in west Phoenix

A woman was killed in a rollover crash in west Phoenix on Monday evening, authorities said.

4 hours ago

Gilbert yard sale Friends for Life animal shelter dogs running...

Payne Moses

Gilbert animal shelter Friends for Life hosting annual yard sale

Gilbert-based animal shelter, Friends for Life, is gearing up for its annual yard sale on Thursday through Saturday that helps pay for medical costs of its rescues.

6 hours ago

The full closure of US 60 between Superior and Miami has been extended due to blasting delays, ADOT...

David Veenstra

Full closure of US 60 between Superior, Miami extended due to blasting delay

The full closure of US 60 between Superior and Miami has been extended due to blasting delays, ADOT announced.

8 hours ago

Sky Harbor...

ABC15 Staff

TSA: Sky Harbor ranks fourth in U.S. for most firearms discovered at security checkpoints

Phoenix Sky Harbor is near the top of a nationwide list the airport doesn't want to be a part of.

9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Bright Wealth Management

How IRAs are a helpful tool in retirement planning

When it comes to retirement planning, individual retirement accounts (IRAs) can be a great tool for income growth.

...

Bright Wealth Management

How to save money on retirement planning following 2024 election

PHOENIX -- With the 2024 election over, economic changes could impact how people plan for retirement as 2025 is on the horizon.

...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford’s Operation Santa Claus: Spreading holiday cheer through pickleball

Phoenix, AZ – Sanderson Ford, a staple in the Arizona community, is once again gearing up for its annual Operation Santa Claus charity drive.

Police investigating after pedestrian dies from hit-and-run collision in Phoenix