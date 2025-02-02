Esplanade office complex in Phoenix completes $45M renovation

PHOENIX — The Esplanade office complex has completed a $45 million renovation to its four-building campus in Phoenix, according to a news release.

The building, located on Camelback Road and 26th Street in the Camelback Corridor, will now have an additional 30,000 square feet of space for amenities use.

The new amenities at the Esplanade complex will include an 8,000 square-foot conference center, tenant lounge, a new restaurant, fitness center and lobby enhancements.

The new conference center will include:

A raining room that can allow up to 150 people

A boardroom with private outdoor patio space

A treaming studio for podcasting and live streaming

A collaborative space

Perks, a grab-and-go coffee shop and marketplace

Hearsay, the new restaurant in the complex, will offer guests breakfast, lunch and dinner options and will have several features such as a private dining room, a listening room with a vinyl collection, private liquor lockers and a work lounge space.

In addition to the new renovations, Esplanade will have three new restaurants added to the complex in the spring, adding 10,000 square-feet to the ground level of the complex. These include:

