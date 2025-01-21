PHOENIX – An Arizona man who was convicted of seditious conspiracy two years ago was named Monday in President Donald Trump’s sweeping clemency action related to the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol riot.

In one of his first actions after being sworn in, Trump issued a proclamation to pardon or commute the sentences of all 1,500-plus people charged in connection with the Capitol breach that occurred while lawmakers were meeting to certify Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory.

The proclamation listed the names of 14 people whose prison sentences were being commuted, including Edward Vallejo of Phoenix.

In addition, it granted “a full, complete and unconditional pardon to all other individuals convicted of offenses related to events that occurred at or near the United States Capitol on January 6, 2021,” without listing their names.

A pardon eliminates a conviction, while a commutation reduces a sentence partially or totally without clearing the conviction from the person’s record.

Why was Arizona man convicted of seditious conspiracy?

Vallejo was found guilty of seditious conspiracy along with three other members of the Oath Keepers militia in January 2023. He was sentenced to three years in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release.

Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes, one of the highest-profile Jan. 6 defendants, also was convicted of seditious conspiracy in a separate but related trial.

Prosecutors told jurors that Rhodes and his supporters began to prepare an armed rebellion to keep Trump in power shortly after the 2020 election. Messages show Rhodes and the Oath Keepers discussing the prospect of a “bloody” civil war and the need to keep Biden out of the White House.

The Oath Keepers were accused of stashing weapons at a Virginia hotel for a so-called “quick reaction force” that could shuttle guns into Washington to support their plot if needed. The weapons were never used.

Vallejo, a U.S. Army veteran, allegedly drove from Arizona to prepare with the quick reaction force at the hotel. When the trial opened, jurors heard an audio recording of Vallejo talking about a “declaration of a guerrilla war” on the morning of Jan. 6.

Rhodes and the three other people convicted with Vallejo also had their sentences commuted by Trump. Rhodes, who had been sentenced to 18 years behind bars, was released within hours of Trump’s proclamation.

More than 10 people from Arizona charged in Capitol breach

At least 11 other Arizonans were charged for Capitol breach-related offenses, including Jacob Chansley, better known as the QAnon Shaman, according to the Department of Justice.

Chansley, who also goes by Jacob Angeli, became a symbol of the Jan. 6 incursion because of his flamboyant appearance – with face paint, bare and tattooed torso and fuzzy hat with horns.

He was sentenced in November 2021 to 41 months in prison to be followed by 36 months of supervised release, plus $2,000 in restitution.

In a post on X Monday night, Chansley said he just got word from his lawyer that he was being pardoned.

He was already out of prison and had mounted an unsuccessful run for Congress in 2024.

Who are the other Arizonans charged for Jan. 6?

The DOJ’s online database of Jan. 6 prosecutions includes 11 people who were arrested in Arizona, including Vallejo and Chansley. Here are the other nine Arizonans and their sentences:

Nathan Wayne Entrekin, Cottonwood, 45 days in prison, 36 months of probation, 60 hours of community service and $500 in restitution.

Andrew Hatley, Eloy, 36 months of probation and $500 in restitution.

Micajah Joel Jackson, Phoenix, 36 months of probation, a $1,000 fine and $500 in restitution.

Joshua Knowles, Gilbert, seven months in prison, 12 months of supervised release and $500 in restitution.

Cory Konold, Tucson, 30 days in prison, 24 months of supervised release and $2,000 in restitution.

Felicia Konold, Marana, 45 days in prison, 24 months of supervised release and $2,000 in restitution.

Israel Mark Matson, Kingman, 12 months of probation, 45 days of home detention, 60 hours of community service and $500 in restitution.

James Burton McGrew, Glendale, 78 months in prison and 36 months of supervised release.

Jacob Zerkle, Tucson, 24 months in prison, 36 months of supervised release, 200 hours of community service and $2,000 in restitution.

At least one other Arizonan was arrested in connection with the Jan. 6 riot. Last month, David Caleb Crosby of Phoenix self-surrendered and was arrested on multiple charges, including assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers and engaging in an act of physical violence on the Capitol grounds or any of its buildings.

Of the more than 1,500 people charged, about 250 people have been convicted of crimes by a judge or a jury after a trial. At least 1,020 had pleaded guilty to crimes as of Jan. 1. Only two people were acquitted of all charges by judges after bench trials. No jury has fully acquitted a Capitol riot defendant.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

