Amazing Arizonans: Brian Mueller on GCU’s transformation, University of Phoenix

Jan 22, 2025, 4:45 AM

BY MIKE BROOMHEAD


PHOENIX — I love talking with visionaries.

Brian Mueller, the president and CEO of Grand Canyon University, certainly qualifies.

From his years building the University of Phoenix, to his transforming GCU into the largest private university in the country, Mueller is amazing.

Not only have they built a huge online school, they have transformed their campus and the surrounding neighborhood.

This conversation about an intentionally Christian university that serves the students, the community and hasn’t raised tuition in years is remarkable.

I hope you enjoy our conversation.

