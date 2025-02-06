PHOENIX — Emergency air medical service provider Native Air is expanding its presence in Arizona with a new location in Goodyear.

Its newest base will be at the Abrazo West Campus in Goodyear at 13677 W. McDowell Road.

The new emergency air medical base will expand the company’s critical care network across Arizona, according to a Wednesday news release.

How does Native Air currently help Arizonans during medical emergencies?

Native Air, which operates as a subsidiary of Air Methods, primarily operates in Arizona. The company provides rescue services when traumatic events occur, from strokes and heart attacks to motor vehicle accidents.

Native Air Account Executive Nicola Crim said the opening of the new base means the company can more quickly respond to emergency calls around the clock.

“We’re excited to expand our Native Air services in the community, offering advanced critical care,” Crim said in the release. “Native Air is committed to being mission-ready whenever and wherever our services are needed, serving first responders and hospitals, ensuring patients receive the highest level of care in their most critical moments.”

How will Arizonans benefit from new emergency air medical base in Goodyear?

The Goodyear base, which is called Native Air 23, will work in tandem with its two sister bases: Native Air 1 in Mesa and Native Air 20 in Phoenix.

Together, the three bases will serve the medical needs of people across Maricopa, Pinal, Gila and Yavapai county.

“Every second counts in a life-threatening situation, and our highly trained air medical teams are capable of providing life-saving interventions both on the scene and during transport,” Crim added. “We operate as a flying ICU, ensuring enhanced pre-hospital care that leads to better patient outcomes.”

Native Air 23 is working on receiving permission to carry blood on all transports. It plans to partner with American Red Cross and expects approval by early spring.

