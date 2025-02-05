Phoenix principal wins $25K, named one of top U.S. educators...

PHOENIX — The principal of a Phoenix elementary school is $25,000 richer thanks to winning the Milken Educator Award.

Jeff Martin, the principal of Clarendon Elementary School, is the 45th recipient of the award in Arizona. He’s also the sole Arizonan to receive the honor for the 2024-25 season.

He cried happy tears after receiving the check at an assembly on Tuesday morning.

“I’m just so lucky to work with such amazing people every day, so thank you,” Martin said.

Details about educational award Phoenix principal of elementary school won

The Milken Educator Awards have been honoring teachers who excel in their field since 1987.

They’re the educational equivalent to the Grammy Awards and Nobel Prizes, according to the organization’s website.

The accompanying financial reward is unrestricted, so recipients can use it for whatever they like. While some recipients have spent the cash on their own continuing education, others have used it for field trips, establishing scholarships and even adopting children.

Why Phoenix principal was chosen for 2024-25 Milken Educator Award

Under Martin’s leadership, Clarendon Elementary School has:

Had a high retention rate in face of the state’s widespread teacher retention struggles.

Jumped its ranking from C to B.

Received the Arizona Educational Foundation’s A+ School of Excellence Award.

He also revamped the Clarendon Elementary School Parent Teacher Organization and started Bring Your Special Person to School Day.

Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Horne celebrated Martin’s accomplishments.

“There is no such thing as a great school without a truly talented and dedicated principal,” Horne said in a Tuesday news release. “Arizona salutes Jeff Martin for his exceptional service to his students, staff and local community and congratulates him on this prestigious Milken Educator Award.”

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.