Phoenix principal wins $25K, named one of top U.S. educators...

ARIZONA EDUCATION NEWS

Phoenix elementary school principal named one of the top educators in the country

Feb 5, 2025, 10:05 AM

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


Jeff Martin, pictured above, was given the $25,000 Milken Educator Award on Feb. 4, 2025. (Milken Family Foundation Photo) Students rang in the school spirit at an assembly on Feb. 4, 2025. (Milken Family Foundation Photo) Martin originally thought the assembly's purpose was to celebrate the school. (Milken Family Foundation Photo) He hadn't known that the assembly was, in fact, celebrating his accomplishments as Clarendon Elementary School principal. (Milken Family Foundation Photo) Martin cried happy tears after the shock wore off and realization set in. (Milken Family Foundation Photo) Here Martin is seen calling his wife and telling her he won $25,000. (Milken Family Foundation Photo)

PHOENIX — The principal of a Phoenix elementary school is $25,000 richer thanks to winning the Milken Educator Award.

Jeff Martin, the principal of Clarendon Elementary School, is the 45th recipient of the award in Arizona. He’s also the sole Arizonan to receive the honor for the 2024-25 season.

He cried happy tears after receiving the check at an assembly on Tuesday morning.

“I’m just so lucky to work with such amazing people every day, so thank you,” Martin said.

Details about educational award Phoenix principal of elementary school won

The Milken Educator Awards have been honoring teachers who excel in their field since 1987.

They’re the educational equivalent to the Grammy Awards and Nobel Prizes, according to the organization’s website.

RELATED STORIES

The accompanying financial reward is unrestricted, so recipients can use it for whatever they like. While some recipients have spent the cash on their own continuing education, others have used it for field trips, establishing scholarships and even adopting children.

Why Phoenix principal was chosen for 2024-25 Milken Educator Award

Under Martin’s leadership, Clarendon Elementary School has:

  • Had a high retention rate in face of the state’s widespread teacher retention struggles.
  • Jumped its ranking from C to B.
  • Received the Arizona Educational Foundation’s A+ School of Excellence Award.

He also revamped the Clarendon Elementary School Parent Teacher Organization and started Bring Your Special Person to School Day.

Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Horne celebrated Martin’s accomplishments.

“There is no such thing as a great school without a truly talented and dedicated principal,” Horne said in a Tuesday news release. “Arizona salutes Jeff Martin for his exceptional service to his students, staff and local community and congratulates him on this prestigious Milken Educator Award.”

