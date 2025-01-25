Wineries in Arizona center of 2025 streaming documentary...

Close
ARIZONA BUSINESS

Made in Arizona: Wine industry documentary streams on Apple, Amazon

Jan 25, 2025, 5:45 AM

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY MIGNON A. GOULD/PHOENIX BUSINESS JOURNAL


Arizona is quickly gaining notice for its burgeoning number of wineries and vineyards. A new documentary goes behind the scenes to report on first-hand experience from Arizona winemakers about the highs and lows of the state’s growing wine industry.

Titled “Vintage Arizona: The Heart of Winemaking,” the documentary is currently streaming on Apple TV and Amazon Prime Video.

Set against the backdrop of Arizona wine country, “Vintage Arizona” was produced by husband-and-wife filmmakers Daniel and Kellie Mendoza of Chandler-based Amoroma Productions, a small production studio and brand marketing company. The film took three years to produce.

Daniel Mendoza said the production company’s first exposure to the winemaking industry came through their work with California wineries, which made them curious about Arizona winemaking.

This story is posted in partnership with Phoenix Business Journal.

