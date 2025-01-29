Close
Amazing Arizonans: Danny Seiden dishes on career, policy and working with Doug Ducey

Jan 29, 2025, 4:30 AM

BY MIKE BROOMHEAD


PHOENIX — For this installment of Amazing Arizonans, I sit down with Danny Seiden, president and CEO of the Arizona Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Danny’s background and experience makes him someone I find very interesting.

He’s helped shape public policy in many different ways, being a staffer for elected officials, including former Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey.

Seiden has also helped to reshape the Arizona economy and bring major companies, such as TSMC, to Arizona.

Danny is a wealth of information and a very interesting guy. I hope you enjoy the conversation.

Amazing Arizonans is available at KTAR.com, the KTAR News app and everywhere you get your podcasts.

The podcast, which debuted in June 2023 and is in its third season, has had more than 40 episodes spotlighting some of the best and brightest to come out of the Grand Canyon State.

Previous guests on the podcast include Jerry Colangelo, Michael Crow, Jan Brewer and Al McCoy.

