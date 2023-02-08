Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Zelenskyy tells UK ‘freedom will win,’ pushes for warplanes

Speaker of the House of Commons, Sir Lindsay Hoyle, left, holds the helmet of one of the most successful Ukrainian pilots, inscribed with the words "We have freedom, give us wings to protect it", which was presented to him by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as he addressed parliamentarians in Westminster Hall, London,, during his first visit to the UK since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Wednesday Feb. 8, 2023. (Stefan Rousseau/pool photo via AP) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is applauded by Speaker of the House of Commons, Sir Lindsay Hoyle, right, and Speaker of the House of Lords Lord McFall, left, following his address to parliamentarians in Westminster Hall, London, during his first visit to the UK since the Russian invasion of Ukraine.Wednesday Feb. 8, 2023. (Stefan Rousseau/pool photo via AP) Speaker of the House of Commons, Sir Lindsay Hoyle, left, holds the helmet of one of the most successful Ukrainian pilots, inscribed with the words "We have freedom, give us wings to protect it", which was presented to him by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as he addressed parliamentarians in Westminster Hall, London,, during his first visit to the UK since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Wednesday Feb. 8, 2023. (Stefan Rousseau/pool photo via AP) Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, left, walks with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at Downing Street in London, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. It is the first visit to the UK by Ukraine's President since Russia's invasion of Ukraine last year. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, left, welcomes Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at Downing Street in London, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. It is the first visit to the UK by the Ukraine President since the war began nearly a year ago. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali) Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy meets Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, right, inside Downing Street in London, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. It is the first visit to the UK by the Ukraine President since the war began nearly a year ago. (Dan Kitwood/Pool via AP) Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy leaves Downing Street after a meeting with Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in London, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. It is the first visit to the UK by Ukraine's President since Russia's invasion of Ukraine last year. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, left, welcomes Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at Downing Street in London, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. It is the first visit to the UK by the Ukraine President since the war began nearly a year ago. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali) Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, left, welcomes Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at Downing Street in London, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. It is the first visit to the UK by the Ukraine President since the war began nearly a year ago. (Victoria Jones/PA via AP)