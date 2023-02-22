Close
WWE leaning in to social media ahead of possible sale

File - Social media personality Logan Paul stands in the ring before an exhibition boxing match, Sunday, June 6, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Three months after signing a contract with WWE last year, Paul took out a cell phone and filmed himself jumping from the ropes and onto wrestler Roman Reigns. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File) File - Spectators watch fire works during the World Wrestling Entertainment "WWE" Crown Jewel matches at King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. WWE, an organization that is already king of the ring on social media, will attempt to expand its online presence this year with the $6.5 billion sports entertainment company talking about the possibility of putting itself up for sale. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil, File) File - Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes, wearing a WWE belt, celebrates the team's Super Bowl victory at a gathering in Kansas City, Mo., Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. After the Super Bowl Mahomes posted a photo of himself on Twitter holding the Vince Lombardi trophy in one hand and a WWE belt in the other. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann, File)