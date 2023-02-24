Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Wrecked Russian tank, skull and silence mark war anniversary

Ukrainians who live in Brazil protest outside Russia's consulate on the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. The sign shows Russian President Vladimir Putin, alluding him to Germany's late dictator Adolf Hitler. (AP Photo/Andre Penner) Ukrainians who live in Brazil protest outside the Russian consulate on the one-year anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Andre Penner) A girls holds the Ukraine flag as Ukrainians and their supporters gather to mark the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine in Tel Aviv, Israel, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit) A woman from the Ukraine holds a sign with Ukraine national flag colors as Ukrainians and their supporters gather to mark the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine in Tel Aviv, Israel, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit) Ukrainians who live in Lebanon hold placards and chant slogans during a rally to mark the one-year anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine at Martyrs' Square in downtown Beirut, Lebanon, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar) Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin, 2nd left, Ukrainian Ambassador to Finland Olga Dibrova, center, Finnish President Sauli Niinist', 2nd right, and Helsinki Mayor Juhana Vartiainen (right) place candles on the steps of the Helsinki Cathedral at the Light for Ukraine candlelight memorial event for Ukraine war victims at the Senate Square in Helsinki, Finland, Friday Feb. 24, 2023. (Roni Rekomaa/Lehtikuva via AP) People place candles on the steps of the Helsinki Cathedral at the Light for Ukraine candlelight memorial event for Ukraine war victims at the Senate Square in Helsinki, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. (Roni Rekomaa/Lehtikuva via AP) Four-year-old Stefania Lavrenko wears angel wings in the colours of the Ukraine flag during a gathering of Ukrainian refugees at a convention center in Utrecht, Netherlands, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, to mark the anniversary of the Russian invasion of the Ukraine one year ago. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong) Four-year-old Stefania Lavrenko wears angel wings in the colours of the Ukraine flag as she poses with other refugees during a gathering at a convention center in Utrecht, Netherlands, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, to mark the anniversary of the Russian invasion of the Ukraine one year ago. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong) A child reads a quote of the Dalai Lama on a jute bag displayed as part of an installation by Italian artist Gianfranco Meggiato titled "The Meeting; The Symbol of Peace" to mark the first anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, in Rome, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia) Peace quotations printed on the jute bags are displayed as part of an installation by Italian artist Gianfranco Meggiato titled "The Meeting; The Symbol of Peace" to mark the first anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, in Rome, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia) A Ukrainian national lights a candle to pay tribute to people killed in Russia's war against Ukraine to mark the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, at Ukraine consulate in Bali, Indonesia on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati) A Ukrainian national places flowers to pay tribute to people killed in Russia's war against Ukraine to mark the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, at Ukraine consulate in Bali, Indonesia on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati) Ukrainian teenager, Alisa Bushuieva, who was forced to flee her country with her mother, Svitlana, in February last year, joins members of the public to observe a minute's silence at Peter's Lane in Liverpool, Britain, to mark the one-year anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Friday Feb. 24, 2023. (Peter Byrne/PA via AP) Ukrainians who live in Brazil protest outside Russia's consulate on the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. The sign shows Russian President Vladimir Putin, alluding him to Germany's late dictator Adolf Hitler. (AP Photo/Andre Penner) Ukrainians who live in Brazil protest outside the Russian consulate on the one-year anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Andre Penner) A girls holds the Ukraine flag as Ukrainians and their supporters gather to mark the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine in Tel Aviv, Israel, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit) A woman from the Ukraine holds a sign with Ukraine national flag colors as Ukrainians and their supporters gather to mark the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine in Tel Aviv, Israel, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit) Ukrainians who live in Lebanon hold placards and chant slogans during a rally to mark the one-year anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine at Martyrs' Square in downtown Beirut, Lebanon, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar) Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin, 2nd left, Ukrainian Ambassador to Finland Olga Dibrova, center, Finnish President Sauli Niinist', 2nd right, and Helsinki Mayor Juhana Vartiainen (right) place candles on the steps of the Helsinki Cathedral at the Light for Ukraine candlelight memorial event for Ukraine war victims at the Senate Square in Helsinki, Finland, Friday Feb. 24, 2023. (Roni Rekomaa/Lehtikuva via AP) People place candles on the steps of the Helsinki Cathedral at the Light for Ukraine candlelight memorial event for Ukraine war victims at the Senate Square in Helsinki, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. (Roni Rekomaa/Lehtikuva via AP) Four-year-old Stefania Lavrenko wears angel wings in the colours of the Ukraine flag during a gathering of Ukrainian refugees at a convention center in Utrecht, Netherlands, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, to mark the anniversary of the Russian invasion of the Ukraine one year ago. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong) Four-year-old Stefania Lavrenko wears angel wings in the colours of the Ukraine flag as she poses with other refugees during a gathering at a convention center in Utrecht, Netherlands, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, to mark the anniversary of the Russian invasion of the Ukraine one year ago. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong) A child reads a quote of the Dalai Lama on a jute bag displayed as part of an installation by Italian artist Gianfranco Meggiato titled "The Meeting; The Symbol of Peace" to mark the first anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, in Rome, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia) Peace quotations printed on the jute bags are displayed as part of an installation by Italian artist Gianfranco Meggiato titled "The Meeting; The Symbol of Peace" to mark the first anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, in Rome, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia) A Ukrainian national lights a candle to pay tribute to people killed in Russia's war against Ukraine to mark the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, at Ukraine consulate in Bali, Indonesia on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati) A Ukrainian national places flowers to pay tribute to people killed in Russia's war against Ukraine to mark the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, at Ukraine consulate in Bali, Indonesia on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati) Ukrainian teenager, Alisa Bushuieva, who was forced to flee her country with her mother, Svitlana, in February last year, joins members of the public to observe a minute's silence at Peter's Lane in Liverpool, Britain, to mark the one-year anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Friday Feb. 24, 2023. (Peter Byrne/PA via AP) Ukrainians who live in Brazil protest outside Russia's consulate on the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. The sign shows Russian President Vladimir Putin, alluding him to Germany's late dictator Adolf Hitler. (AP Photo/Andre Penner) Ukrainians who live in Brazil protest outside the Russian consulate on the one-year anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Andre Penner) A girls holds the Ukraine flag as Ukrainians and their supporters gather to mark the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine in Tel Aviv, Israel, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit) A woman from the Ukraine holds a sign with Ukraine national flag colors as Ukrainians and their supporters gather to mark the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine in Tel Aviv, Israel, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit) Ukrainians who live in Lebanon hold placards and chant slogans during a rally to mark the one-year anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine at Martyrs' Square in downtown Beirut, Lebanon, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar) Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin, 2nd left, Ukrainian Ambassador to Finland Olga Dibrova, center, Finnish President Sauli Niinist', 2nd right, and Helsinki Mayor Juhana Vartiainen (right) place candles on the steps of the Helsinki Cathedral at the Light for Ukraine candlelight memorial event for Ukraine war victims at the Senate Square in Helsinki, Finland, Friday Feb. 24, 2023. (Roni Rekomaa/Lehtikuva via AP) People place candles on the steps of the Helsinki Cathedral at the Light for Ukraine candlelight memorial event for Ukraine war victims at the Senate Square in Helsinki, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. (Roni Rekomaa/Lehtikuva via AP) Four-year-old Stefania Lavrenko wears angel wings in the colours of the Ukraine flag during a gathering of Ukrainian refugees at a convention center in Utrecht, Netherlands, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, to mark the anniversary of the Russian invasion of the Ukraine one year ago. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong) Four-year-old Stefania Lavrenko wears angel wings in the colours of the Ukraine flag as she poses with other refugees during a gathering at a convention center in Utrecht, Netherlands, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, to mark the anniversary of the Russian invasion of the Ukraine one year ago. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong) A child reads a quote of the Dalai Lama on a jute bag displayed as part of an installation by Italian artist Gianfranco Meggiato titled "The Meeting; The Symbol of Peace" to mark the first anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, in Rome, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia) Peace quotations printed on the jute bags are displayed as part of an installation by Italian artist Gianfranco Meggiato titled "The Meeting; The Symbol of Peace" to mark the first anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, in Rome, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia) A Ukrainian national lights a candle to pay tribute to people killed in Russia's war against Ukraine to mark the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, at Ukraine consulate in Bali, Indonesia on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati) A Ukrainian national places flowers to pay tribute to people killed in Russia's war against Ukraine to mark the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, at Ukraine consulate in Bali, Indonesia on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati) Ukrainian teenager, Alisa Bushuieva, who was forced to flee her country with her mother, Svitlana, in February last year, joins members of the public to observe a minute's silence at Peter's Lane in Liverpool, Britain, to mark the one-year anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Friday Feb. 24, 2023. (Peter Byrne/PA via AP) A child reads a quote of the Dalai Lama on a jute bag displayed as part of an installation by Italian artist Gianfranco Meggiato titled "The Meeting; The Symbol of Peace" to mark the first anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, in Rome, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia) Peace quotations printed on the jute bags are displayed as part of an installation by Italian artist Gianfranco Meggiato titled "The Meeting; The Symbol of Peace" to mark the first anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, in Rome, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia) A Ukrainian national lights a candle to pay tribute to people killed in Russia's war against Ukraine to mark the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, at Ukraine consulate in Bali, Indonesia on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati) A Ukrainian national places flowers to pay tribute to people killed in Russia's war against Ukraine to mark the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, at Ukraine consulate in Bali, Indonesia on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati) Ukrainian teenager, Alisa Bushuieva, who was forced to flee her country with her mother, Svitlana, in February last year, joins members of the public to observe a minute's silence at Peter's Lane in Liverpool, Britain, to mark the one-year anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Friday Feb. 24, 2023. (Peter Byrne/PA via AP) A child reads a quote of the Dalai Lama on a jute bag displayed as part of an installation by Italian artist Gianfranco Meggiato titled "The Meeting; The Symbol of Peace" to mark the first anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, in Rome, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia) Peace quotations printed on the jute bags are displayed as part of an installation by Italian artist Gianfranco Meggiato titled "The Meeting; The Symbol of Peace" to mark the first anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, in Rome, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia) A Ukrainian national lights a candle to pay tribute to people killed in Russia's war against Ukraine to mark the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, at Ukraine consulate in Bali, Indonesia on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati) A Ukrainian national places flowers to pay tribute to people killed in Russia's war against Ukraine to mark the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, at Ukraine consulate in Bali, Indonesia on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati) Ukrainian teenager, Alisa Bushuieva, who was forced to flee her country with her mother, Svitlana, in February last year, joins members of the public to observe a minute's silence at Peter's Lane in Liverpool, Britain, to mark the one-year anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Friday Feb. 24, 2023. (Peter Byrne/PA via AP) A child reads a quote of the Dalai Lama on a jute bag displayed as part of an installation by Italian artist Gianfranco Meggiato titled "The Meeting; The Symbol of Peace" to mark the first anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, in Rome, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia) A Ukrainian national places flowers to pay tribute to people killed in Russia's war against Ukraine to mark the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, at Ukraine consulate in Bali, Indonesia on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati) Ukrainian teenager, Alisa Bushuieva, who was forced to flee her country with her mother, Svitlana, in February last year, joins members of the public to observe a minute's silence at Peter's Lane in Liverpool, Britain, to mark the one-year anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Friday Feb. 24, 2023. (Peter Byrne/PA via AP) A child reads a quote of the Dalai Lama on a jute bag displayed as part of an installation by Italian artist Gianfranco Meggiato titled "The Meeting; The Symbol of Peace" to mark the first anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, in Rome, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia) Peace quotations printed on the jute bags are displayed as part of an installation by Italian artist Gianfranco Meggiato titled "The Meeting; The Symbol of Peace" to mark the first anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, in Rome, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia) A Ukrainian national lights a candle to pay tribute to people killed in Russia's war against Ukraine to mark the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, at Ukraine consulate in Bali, Indonesia on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati) A Ukrainian national places flowers to pay tribute to people killed in Russia's war against Ukraine to mark the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, at Ukraine consulate in Bali, Indonesia on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati) Ukrainian teenager, Alisa Bushuieva, who was forced to flee her country with her mother, Svitlana, in February last year, joins members of the public to observe a minute's silence at Peter's Lane in Liverpool, Britain, to mark the one-year anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Friday Feb. 24, 2023. (Peter Byrne/PA via AP) A child reads a quote of the Dalai Lama on a jute bag displayed as part of an installation by Italian artist Gianfranco Meggiato titled "The Meeting; The Symbol of Peace" to mark the first anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, in Rome, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia) Peace quotations printed on the jute bags are displayed as part of an installation by Italian artist Gianfranco Meggiato titled "The Meeting; The Symbol of Peace" to mark the first anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, in Rome, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia) A Ukrainian national lights a candle to pay tribute to people killed in Russia's war against Ukraine to mark the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, at Ukraine consulate in Bali, Indonesia on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati) A Ukrainian national places flowers to pay tribute to people killed in Russia's war against Ukraine to mark the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, at Ukraine consulate in Bali, Indonesia on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati) Ukrainian teenager, Alisa Bushuieva, who was forced to flee her country with her mother, Svitlana, in February last year, joins members of the public to observe a minute's silence at Peter's Lane in Liverpool, Britain, to mark the one-year anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Friday Feb. 24, 2023. (Peter Byrne/PA via AP) A child reads a quote of the Dalai Lama on a jute bag displayed as part of an installation by Italian artist Gianfranco Meggiato titled "The Meeting; The Symbol of Peace" to mark the first anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, in Rome, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia) Peace quotations printed on the jute bags are displayed as part of an installation by Italian artist Gianfranco Meggiato titled "The Meeting; The Symbol of Peace" to mark the first anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, in Rome, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia) A Ukrainian national places flowers to pay tribute to people killed in Russia's war against Ukraine to mark the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, at Ukraine consulate in Bali, Indonesia on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati) Ukrainian teenager, Alisa Bushuieva, who was forced to flee her country with her mother, Svitlana, in February last year, joins members of the public to observe a minute's silence at Peter's Lane in Liverpool, Britain, to mark the one-year anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Friday Feb. 24, 2023. (Peter Byrne/PA via AP) A child reads a quote of the Dalai Lama on a jute bag displayed as part of an installation by Italian artist Gianfranco Meggiato titled "The Meeting; The Symbol of Peace" to mark the first anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, in Rome, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia) Peace quotations printed on the jute bags are displayed as part of an installation by Italian artist Gianfranco Meggiato titled "The Meeting; The Symbol of Peace" to mark the first anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, in Rome, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia) A Ukrainian national lights a candle to pay tribute to people killed in Russia's war against Ukraine to mark the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, at Ukraine consulate in Bali, Indonesia on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati) A Ukrainian national places flowers to pay tribute to people killed in Russia's war against Ukraine to mark the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, at Ukraine consulate in Bali, Indonesia on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati) Ukrainian teenager, Alisa Bushuieva, who was forced to flee her country with her mother, Svitlana, in February last year, joins members of the public to observe a minute's silence at Peter's Lane in Liverpool, Britain, to mark the one-year anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Friday Feb. 24, 2023. (Peter Byrne/PA via AP) Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty are joined outside 10 Downing Street by Ukrainian Ambassador to the UK, Vadym Prystaiko and his wife Inna, members of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and representatives from each Interflex nation, during a minute's silence to mark the one-year anniversary of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, in London, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali) Vehicles drive past the Portuguese Parliament lit with the Ukrainian flag colors to mark the one-year anniversary of the invasion of Ukraine, in Lisbon, as night falls Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Armando Franca) People attend a vigil at the Trafalgar Square organised by the Ukrainian and US Embassy, ahead of the one-year anniversary of the invasion of Ukraine, in London, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) People attend a vigil at the Trafalgar Square organised by the Ukrainian and US Embassy, ahead of the one-year anniversary of the invasion of Ukraine, in London, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) People attend a vigil at the Trafalgar Square organised by the Ukrainian and US Embassy, ahead of the one-year anniversary of the invasion of Ukraine, in London, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) A woman holds a picture of Taiwanese volunteer who died in Ukraine at a vigil at the Trafalgar Square organised by the Ukrainian and US Embassy, ahead of the one-year anniversary of the invasion of Ukraine, in London, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) People attend a vigil at the Trafalgar Square organised by the Ukrainian and US Embassy, ahead of the one-year anniversary of the invasion of Ukraine, in London, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) People attend a vigil at the Trafalgar Square organised by the Ukrainian and US Embassy, ahead of the one-year anniversary of the invasion of Ukraine, in London, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) People attend a vigil at the Trafalgar Square organised by the Ukrainian and US Embassy, ahead of the one-year anniversary of the invasion of Ukraine, in London, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) People attend a vigil at the Trafalgar Square organised by the Ukrainian and US Embassy, ahead of the one-year anniversary of the invasion of Ukraine, in London, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) 461 paper angels hang from the roof of the cathedral, one for each child that has died in the past year according to the official statistics, ahead of an ecumenical prayer service at the Ukrainian Catholic Cathedral in London, Britain, to mark the one year anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Friday Feb. 24, 2023. (Yui Mok/PA via AP) Children from St Mary's Ukrainian School attend an ecumenical prayer service at the Ukrainian Catholic Cathedral in London, to mark the one year anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Friday Feb. 24, 2023. (Yui Mok/PA via AP) Former prime minister Boris Johnson lights one of the 52 candles - one for each week of the war - during an ecumenical prayer service at the Ukrainian Catholic Cathedral in London, to mark the one year anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Friday Feb. 24, 2023. (Yui Mok/PA via AP) 52 candles, one for each week of the war, beneath 461 paper angels, one for each child that has died in the past year according to the official statistics, as Mayor of London Sadiq Khan, right, speaks during an ecumenical prayer service at the Ukrainian Catholic Cathedral in London, Britain, to mark the one year anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Friday Feb. 24, 2023. (Yui Mok/PA via AP) One of people holds up a poster says in Japanese "Stop Russia's invasion of Ukraine" during a rally to protest against Russia's invasion of Ukraine Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) Protesters attend a rally to mark the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, near the Russian Embassy in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) Protesters attend a vigil to mark the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, near the Russian Embassy in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) Protesters attend a vigil to mark the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, near the Russian Embassy in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) Ukrainian people living in Thailand stage a rally to mark the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Bangkok, Thailand, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit) One of Ukrainian people living in Thailand cries as they listen to national anthem during a rally to mark the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Bangkok, Thailand, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit) Serbian police officers guard the Russian embassy building during a rally to mark the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine in Belgrade, Serbia, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. A traditional Slavic ally, Serbia has maintained friendly relations with Russia despite the invasion and has refused to join Western sanctions designed to punish Moscow for the aggression. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic) Serbian police officers stand by a cake with skull drop off in front of the Russian embassy building during a rally to mark the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine in Belgrade, Serbia, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. A traditional Slavic ally, Serbia has maintained friendly relations with Russia despite the invasion and has refused to join Western sanctions designed to punish Moscow for the aggression. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic) CORRECTS DATE---A candle is lit inside the wreck of a Russian T-72 tank, destroyed on the approach to Kyiv and was placed in front of the Russian Embassy to mark the first anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, in Berlin, Germany, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber) CORRECTS DATE---The wreck of a Russian T-72 tank destroyed on the approach to Kyiv is placed in front of the Russian Embassy to mark the first anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, in Berlin, Germany, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber) 461 paper angels hang from the roof of the cathedral, one for each child that has died in the past year according to the official statistics, ahead of an ecumenical prayer service at the Ukrainian Catholic Cathedral in London, Britain, to mark the one year anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Friday Feb. 24, 2023. (Yui Mok/PA via AP) People hold up posters and banners as they chant slogans during a rally to protest against Russia's invasion of Ukraine Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) Serbian police prevent activists from reaching the Russian embassy building during a rally to mark the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine in Belgrade, Serbia, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. A traditional Slavic ally, Serbia has maintained friendly relations with Russia despite the invasion and has refused to join Western sanctions designed to punish Moscow for the aggression. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic) CORRECTS DATE===The wreck of a Russian T-72 tank destroyed on the approach to Kyiv is placed in front of the Russian Embassy to mark the first anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, in Berlin, Germany, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber) People attend a vigil at the Trafalgar Square organised by the Ukrainian and US Embassy, ahead of the one-year anniversary of the invasion of Ukraine, in London, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) Ukrainian people living in Thailand hold Ukraine national flag during a rally to mark the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Bangkok, Thailand, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Salkchai Lalit) A protester places a flower to pay tribute to children killed in Russia's war against Ukraine during a rally to mark the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, near the Russian Embassy in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)