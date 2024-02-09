Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Winter weather northern Arizona 2-8-24

Ryan McMillan, unloads snow from a truck bed in Bellemont, Arizona, on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024. Storms dumped heavy snow in the region and rain in the deserts of Arizona. (AP Photo/Felicia Fonseca) Students Destyne Barbosa, left, and Maddie Eckhoff walk through a snowstorm on the Northern Arizona University campus in Flagstaff, Ariz., Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, after classes were canceled for the day. (Hattie Loper/Arizona Daily Sun via AP) Students walk through the heavy snow on the Northern Arizona University campus in Flagstaff, Ariz., Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, after classes were canceled. (Hattie Loper/Arizona Daily Sun via AP) Dennis Fritsch, a trucker en route from Georgia to northern Nevada, stops at a truck stop in Bellemont, Arizona, on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, after parts of Interstate 40 shut down because of the weather. (AP Photo/Felicia Fonseca) Rick Schuler takes a break from snowplowing driveways in Bellemont, Arizona, on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Felicia Fonseca) Zach Bryant blends into his surroundings as he digs his truck out from heavy snow amid whiteout conditions, Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024, in Flagstaff, Arizona. (Jake Bacon/Arizona Daily Sun via AP) A winter storm that dumped heavy, wet snow in Flagstaff, Arizona, overnight into Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024, downed tree branches in a Flagstaff, Arizona, neighborhood. (Jake Bacon/Arizona Daily Sun via AP)