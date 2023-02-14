Close
Winner of $2B Powerball jackpot to be revealed in California

FILE - Business owner Joe Chahayed holds a check outside Joe's Service Center in Altadena, northeast of Los Angeles Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. His sons, Joe Chahayed, Jr., are at his left, and his son Daniel Chahayed, at his right. The winner of November's record-high $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot will soon be revealed in California. State lottery officials say the name of the person will be released during a Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023 press conference in Sacramento. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File) FILE - People touch a window sign for good luck announcing the $2.04 billion-winning Powerball ticket award at Joe's Service Center, a Mobil gas station at Woodbury Road and Fair Oaks Avenue in Altadena, Calif., on Jan. 6, 2023. The winner of November's record-high $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot will soon be revealed in California. State lottery officials say the name of the person will be released during a Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023 press conference in Sacramento.(AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)