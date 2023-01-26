Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Why Brazil’s Yanomami are being decimated by disease, mining

A Yanomami woman carrying a baby, walks next to an Army field hospital, on the grounds of the Saude Indigenous House, a center responsible for supporting and assisting Indigenous people in Boa Vista, Roraima state, Brazil, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. The government declared a public health emergency for the Yanomami people in the Amazon, who are suffering from malnutrition and diseases such as malaria. (AP Photo/Edmar Barros) A Yanomami child hands cookies and an empty bottle to a Yanomami woman carrying a baby, on the grounds of the Saude Indigenous House, a center responsible for supporting and assisting Indigenous people in Boa Vista, Roraima state, Brazil, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. The government has declared a public health emergency for the Yanomami people in the Amazon, who are suffering from malnutrition and diseases such as malaria. (AP Photo/Edmar Barros) A Yanomami youth carries a toddler on his shoulders at the Saude Indigenous House, a center responsible for supporting and assisting Indigenous people in Boa Vista, Roraima state, Brazil, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. The government declared a public health emergency for the Yanomami people in the Amazon, who are suffering from malnutrition and diseases such as malaria. (AP Photo/Edmar Barros) A Yanomami youth stands between soldiers on the property of the Saude Indigenous House, a center responsible for supporting and assisting Indigenous people in Boa Vista, Roraima state, Brazil, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. The government declared a public health emergency for the Yanomami people in the Amazon, who are suffering from malnutrition and diseases such as malaria. (AP Photo/Edmar Barros) Yanomami youths walk on the property of the Saude Indigenous House, a center responsible for supporting and assisting Indigenous people in Boa Vista, Roraima state, Brazil, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. The government declared a public health emergency for the Yanomami people in the Amazon, who are suffering from malnutrition and diseases such as malaria. (AP Photo/Edmar Barros) A Yanomami woman carries a toddler on the property of the Saude Indigenous House, a center responsible for supporting and assisting Indigenous people in Boa Vista, Roraima state, Brazil, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. The government declared a public health emergency for the Yanomami people in the Amazon, who are suffering from malnutrition and diseases such as malaria. (AP Photo/Edmar Barros) A Yanomami woman carries a toddler on the property of the Saude Indigenous House, a center responsible for supporting and assisting Indigenous people in Boa Vista, Roraima state, Brazil, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. The government declared a public health emergency for the Yanomami people in the Amazon, who are suffering from malnutrition and diseases such as malaria. (AP Photo/Edmar Barros) Yanomamis rest in hammocks at the Santo Antonio Children's Hospital, in Boa Vista, Roraima state, Brazil, Thursday, Jan 26, 2023. Brazil's government declared a public health emergency for the Yanomami people in the Amazon, who are suffering from malnutrition and diseases such as malaria. (AP Photo/Edmar Barros) A Yanomami baby is fed by a nurse at the Santo Antonio Children's Hospital, in Boa Vista, Roraima state, Brazil, Thursday, Jan 26, 2023. Brazil's government declared a public health emergency for the Yanomami people in the Amazon, who are suffering from malnutrition and diseases such as malaria. (AP Photo/Edmar Barros) A nurse bathes a Yanomami baby at the Santo Antonio Children's Hospital, in Boa Vista, Roraima state, Brazil, Thursday, Jan 26, 2023. Brazil's government declared a public health emergency for the Yanomami people in the Amazon, who are suffering from malnutrition and diseases such as malaria. (AP Photo/Edmar Barros) A Yanomami adjusts tubing near a baby who is receiving medical treatment, at the Santo Antonio Children's Hospital, in Boa Vista, Roraima state, Brazil, Thursday, Jan 26, 2023. Brazil's government declared a public health emergency for the Yanomami people in the Amazon, who are suffering from malnutrition and diseases such as malaria. (AP Photo/Edmar Barros) A Yanomami woman holds her baby, who is treated at the Santo Antonio Children's Hospital, in Boa Vista, Roraima state, Brazil, Thursday, Jan 26, 2023. Brazil's government declared a public health emergency for the Yanomami people in the Amazon, who are suffering from malnutrition and diseases such as malaria. (AP Photo/Edmar Barros) A Yanomami man sits next to a baby, who is receiving medical treatment, at the Santo Antonio Children's Hospital, in Boa Vista, Roraima state, Brazil, Thursday, Jan 26, 2023. Brazil's government declared a public health emergency for the Yanomami people in the Amazon, who are suffering from malnutrition and diseases such as malaria. (AP Photo/Edmar Barros) A Yanomami baby is assisted by a nurse at the Santo Antonio Children's Hospital, in Boa Vista, Roraima state, Brazil, Thursday, Jan 26, 2023. Brazil's government declared a public health emergency for the Yanomami people in the Amazon, who are suffering from malnutrition and diseases such as malaria. (AP Photo/Edmar Barros) An Yanomami baby lies in a hammock while receiving medical assistance at the Santo Antonio Children's Hospital, in Boa Vista, Roraima state, Brazil, Thursday, Jan 26, 2023. Brazil's government declared a public health emergency for the Yanomami people in the Amazon, who are suffering from malnutrition and diseases such as malaria. (AP Photo/Edmar Barros) Yanomami women hold their babies receiving medical treatment at the Santo Antonio Children's Hospital, in Boa Vista, Roraima state, Brazil, Thursday, Jan 26, 2023. Brazil's government declared a public health emergency for the Yanomami people in the Amazon, who are suffering from malnutrition and diseases such as malaria. (AP Photo/Edmar Barros) A Yanomami toddler lies on a hammock after receiving medical treatment, at the Santo Antonio Children's Hospital, in Boa Vista, Roraima state, Brazil, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. Brazil's government declared a public health emergency for the Yanomami people in the Amazon, who are suffering from malnutrition and diseases such as malaria. (AP Photo/Edmar Barros) Food is airdropped from a military transport aircraft to the Surucucu military base, to be delivered to Yanomami indigenous people, in Alto Vista, Roraima state, Brazil, Thursday, Jan 26, 2023. Severe malnutrition and disease, particularly malaria, are decimating the Yanomami population in Brazil's Amazon rainforest, and on Jan. 20 the federal government declared a public health emergency. (AP Photo/Edmar Barros)