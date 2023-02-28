Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

While California wearies of snowstorms, Northeast greets one

A man blows snow off his driveway onFrancis Avenue in Pittsfield, Mass., on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. As much as 7 or 8 inches (18 to 20 centimeters) of snow blanketed some communities in the Northeast by Tuesday morning.(Ben Garver/The Berkshire Eagle via AP) A man walks on the Dunham Mall in Pittsfield, Mass., toward City Hall on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. As much as 7 or 8 inches (18 to 20 centimeters) of snow blanketed some communities in the Northeast by Tuesday morning.(Ben Garver/The Berkshire Eagle via AP) Crows fly on Union Street in Pittsfield, Mass., over fresh snow on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. As much as 7 or 8 inches (18 to 20 centimeters) of snow blanketed some communities in the Northeast by Tuesday morning.(Ben Garver/The Berkshire Eagle via AP) Ruth Aldama, center, who set up a makeshift supply shop on the road, talks to a resident in Running Springs , Calif., Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. Beleaguered Californians got hit again Tuesday as a new winter storm moved into the already drenched and snow-plastered state, with blizzard warnings blanketing the Sierra Nevada and forecasters warning residents that any travel was dangerous. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Angie Gourirand, right, and Cindy Maner, whose cars are buried in the snow, carry their groceries on a sled in Running Springs, Calif., Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. Beleaguered Californians got hit again Tuesday as a new winter storm moved into the already drenched and snow-plastered state, with blizzard warnings blanketing the Sierra Nevada and forecasters warning residents that any travel was dangerous. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) A utility worker works on lines in Detroit, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. A new storm teeming with freezing rain and strong winds socked Michigan on Monday, presenting a fresh challenge for crews that have been trying to restore electricity to thousands of customers who have been in the dark since ice snapped lines days ago. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Snow blocks the kitchen doorway of Jennifer Cobb's house in Lake Arrowhead on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023 in the San Bernardino Mountains of San Bernardino County, Calif. Beleaguered Californians got hit again Tuesday as a new winter storm moved into the already drenched and snow-plastered state, with blizzard warnings blanketing the Sierra Nevada and forecasters warning residents that any travel was dangerous. (Jennifer Cobb via AP) Snow is piled up against the kitchen window of Jennifer Cobb's house in Lake Arrowhead on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023 in the San Bernardino Mountains of San Bernardino County, Calif. Beleaguered Californians got hit again Tuesday as a new winter storm moved into the already drenched and snow-plastered state, with blizzard warnings blanketing the Sierra Nevada and forecasters warning residents that any travel was dangerous. (Jennifer Cobb via AP) Angie Gourirand walks down the snow-covered steps of her home with groceries on a sled in Running Springs, Calif., Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. Beleaguered Californians got hit again Tuesday as a new winter storm moved into the already drenched and snow-plastered state, with blizzard warnings blanketing the Sierra Nevada and forecasters warning residents that any travel was dangerous. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Kevin Maze, top, and Donnie Smith remove snow from a structure in Running Springs , Calif., Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. Beleaguered Californians got hit again Tuesday as a new winter storm moved into the already drenched and snow-plastered state, with blizzard warnings blanketing the Sierra Nevada and forecasters warning residents that any travel was dangerous. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) A man clears a driveway with a snowblower, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, in Milton, N.H. Much of the area north of Boston received about two inches of snow before turning to rain from a winter storm. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) Motorists drive past snow-covered buildings in Running Springs, Calif., Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. Beleaguered Californians got hit again Tuesday as a new winter storm moved into the already drenched and snow-plastered state, with blizzard warnings blanketing the Sierra Nevada and forecasters warning residents that any travel was dangerous. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Two residents walk past the piles of snow in Running Springs, Calif., Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. Beleaguered Californians got hit again Tuesday as a new winter storm moved into the already drenched and snow-plastered state, with blizzard warnings blanketing the Sierra Nevada and forecasters warning residents that any travel was dangerous. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Sean Angus prepares his snow chain in Running Springs, Calif., Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. Beleaguered Californians got hit again Tuesday as a new winter storm moved into the already drenched and snow-plastered state, with blizzard warnings blanketing the Sierra Nevada and forecasters warning residents that any travel was dangerous. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) In this image released by Caltrans District 3, a snow plow drives past the Sly Park Rd., exit in El Dorado County, Calif., Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, Beleaguered Californians got hit again Tuesday as a new winter storm moved into the already drenched and snow-plastered state, with blizzard warnings blanketing the Sierra Nevada and forecasters warning residents that any travel was dangerous. (Caltrans District 3 via AP) Kenny Rybak, 31, shovels snow around his car in Running Springs, Calif., Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. Beleaguered Californians got hit again Tuesday as a new winter storm moved into the already drenched and snow-plastered state, with blizzard warnings blanketing the Sierra Nevada and forecasters warning residents that any travel was dangerous. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)