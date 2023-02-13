Close
Washington Nationals owner Ted Lerner dies at 97

FILE - Washington Nationals owner Ted Lerner, left, and his son Mark Lerner, right, attend a reception for Baseball Hall of Famer Tommy Lasorda of the Los Angeles Dodgers in Washington, Sept. 22, 2009. Washington Nationals founder Ted Lerner has died. He was 97. Lerner bought the team from Major League Baseball in 2006 for $450 million. He was managing principal owner until ceding that role to son Mark in 2018. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, file) FILE - In this Feb. 28, 2017, file photo, Washington Nationals owner Ted Lerner tries on a baseball cap before a ribbon cutting ceremony to open The Ballpark in West Palm Beach, Fla. Washington Nationals founder Ted Lerner has died. He was 97. Lerner bought the team from Major League Baseball in 2006 for $450 million. He was managing principal owner until ceding that role to son Mark in 2018. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File) FILE - Washington Nationals owner Ted Lerner is shown in the dugout before a spring training baseball game against the Houston Astros, Feb. 28, 2017 in West Palm Beach, Fla. Washington Nationals founder Ted Lerner has died. He was 97. Lerner bought the team from Major League Baseball in 2006 for $450 million. He was managing principal owner until ceding that role to son Mark in 2018. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, file)