War in Ukraine at 1 year: Pain, resilience in global economy

Mukroni, 52, places instant noodles on a shelf at his store in Bekasi, on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, Feb 2, 2023. Nearly a year after Russia invaded Ukraine, punishingly high food prices are inflicting particular hardship on the world’s poor. Customers, Mukroni said, “will not come to the shop’’ if prices are too high. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim) A woman sells bread on a street in Lagos, Nigeria, on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. Nearly a year after Russia invaded Ukraine, the global economy is still enduring the consequences — crunched supplies of grain, fertilizer and energy along with more inflation and economic insecurity. One official in Nigeria said, “A lot of people have stopped eating bread; they have gone for alternatives because of the cost.’’ (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba) Farmer Jose Francisco Sanchez shows pellets of ammonium-nitrate fertilizer in a container on the back of a tractor to be sprayed on a barley crop in Anchuelo on the outskirts of Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. In Spain, the government is spending 300 million euros ($320 million) to help farmers acquire fertilizer, the price of which has doubled since the war in Ukraine. (AP Photo/Paul White) People work inside a bakery in Lagos, Nigeria, on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. Nearly a year after Russia invaded Ukraine the global economy is still enduring the consequences — crunched supplies of grain, fertilizer and energy along with more inflation and economic insecurity. One official in Nigeria said, “A lot of people have stopped eating bread; they have gone for alternatives because of the cost.’’ (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba) Farmer Jose Francisco Sanchez drives a tractor spraying fertilizer on a barley crop in Anchuelo on the outskirts of Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. In Spain, the government is spending 300 million euros ($320 million) to help farmers acquire fertilizer, the price of which has doubled since the war in Ukraine. (AP Photo/Paul White) A worker prepares flour for bread inside a bakery in Lagos, Nigeria, on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. Nearly a year after Russia invaded Ukraine the global economy is still enduring the consequences — crunched supplies of grain, fertilizer and energy along with more inflation and economic insecurity. One official in Nigeria said, “A lot of people have stopped eating bread; they have gone for alternatives because of the cost.’’ (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba) Mukroni, 52, arranges boxes of noodles at his store in Bekasi, on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, Feb 2, 2023. Nearly a year after Russia invaded Ukraine, punishingly high food prices are inflicting particular hardship on the world’s poor. Customers, Mukroni said, “will not come to the shop’’ if prices are too high. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim) Farmer Jose Francisco Sanchez drives a tractor spraying fertilizer on a barley crop in Anchuelo on the outskirts of Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. In Spain, the government is spending 300 million euros ($320 million) to help farmers acquire fertilizer, the price of which has doubled since the war in Ukraine. (AP Photo/Paul White) A worker serves customers at a food stall in Bekasi, on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, Feb 2, 2023. Nearly a year after Russia invaded Ukraine, punishingly high food prices are inflicting particular hardship on the world’s poor. In Jakarta, vendors know they can’t pass along surging food prices to their already struggling customers. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim)