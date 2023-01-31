Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Veteran AP, Plain Dealer reporter Mark Gillispie dies at 63

Associated Press Cleveland reporter Mark Gillispie takes a selfie Oct. 29, 2019, in Cleveland. Gillispie, a veteran journalist who wrote about many of Ohio's biggest stories and characters during a four-decade career primarily with AP and The Plain Dealer, died Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, at age 63, according to his family. (AP Photo/Mark Gillispie) Associated Press Cleveland reporter Mark Gillispie takes a selfie with his AP colleagues videojournalist Angie Wang, left, and reporter Julie Carr Smyth, right, who were visiting the city on assignment on Oct. 29, 2019, in Cleveland. Gillispie, a veteran journalist who wrote about many of Ohio's biggest stories and characters during a four-decade career primarily with AP and The Plain Dealer, died Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, at age 63, according to his family. (AP Photo/Mark Gillispie)