Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

US judge refuses to block Nevada lithium mine construction

FILE - Melissa Boerst, a Lithium Nevada Corp. geologist, points to an area of future exploration from a drill site at the Thacker Pass Project in Humboldt County, Nev., on Sept. 13, 2018. A federal judge on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, ordered the government to revisit part of its environmental review of a lithium mine planned in Nevada but denied opponents' effort to block the project in a ruling the developer says clears the way for construction at the largest known U.S. lithium deposit. (Suzanne Featherston/The Daily Free Press via AP, File) FILE - Dozens of tribe members and other protesters rally in front of the federal courthouse in Reno, Nev., Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, as a court hearing began over a lawsuit seeking to block a huge lithium mine planned near the Nevada-Oregon line about 200 miles north of Reno. A federal judge on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, ordered the government to revisit part of its environmental review of the planned lithium mine but denied opponents' effort to block the project in a ruling the developer says clears the way for construction at the largest known U.S. lithium deposit. (AP Photo/Scott Sonner, File) FILE - Exploration drilling continues for Permitting Lithium Nevada Corp.'s Thacker Pass Project on the site between Orovada and Kings Valley, in Humboldt county, Nev., shown beyond a driller's shovels in the distance on Sept. 13, 2018. A federal judge on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, ordered the government to revisit part of its environmental review of a lithium mine planned in Nevada but denied opponents' effort to block the project in a ruling the developer says clears the way for construction at the largest known U.S. lithium deposit. (Suzanne Featherston/The Daily Free Press via AP, File)