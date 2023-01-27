Close
US company gets $120 million boost to make ‘green steel’

Research and development engineer Ravneet Kailey performs an experiment to produce iron without using carbon in a glowing lab cell, left, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, at Boston Metal, in Woburn, Mass. The manufacture of ‘green steel’ moved one step closer to reality Friday, Jan. 27, as Boston Metal announced a $120 million investment from the world's second-largest steelmaker, ArcelorMittal. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) A Boston Metal sign is attached to a building at the company, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, in Woburn, Mass. The manufacture of ‘green steel’ moved one step closer to reality Friday, Jan. 27, as Boston Metal announced a $120 million investment from the world's second-largest steelmaker, ArcelorMittal. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) A worker makes an adjustment to a semi-industrial electrolytic cell that uses electric current to produce liquid iron, at Boston Metal, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, in Woburn, Mass. The manufacture of ‘green steel’ moved one step closer to reality Friday, Jan. 27, as Boston Metal announced a $120 million investment from the world's second-largest steelmaker, ArcelorMittal. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) Workers transport equipment past a semi-industrial electrolytic cell, behind, a device that uses electric current to produce liquid iron, at Boston Metal, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, in Woburn, Mass. The manufacture of ‘green steel’ moved one step closer to reality Friday, Jan. 27, as Boston Metal announced a $120 million investment from the world's second-largest steelmaker, ArcelorMittal. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) A worker, below right, walks past a machine known as an electrolytic cell, center, that uses electric current to produce liquid iron, at Boston Metal, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, in Woburn, Mass. The manufacture of ‘green steel’ moved one step closer to reality Friday, Jan. 27, as Boston Metal announced a $120 million investment from the world's second-largest steelmaker, ArcelorMittal. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) Research and development engineer Ravneet Kailey performs an experiment to produce steel without using carbon in a glowing lab cell, left, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, at Boston Metal, in Woburn, Mass. The manufacture of ‘green steel’ moved one step closer to reality Friday, Jan. 27, as Boston Metal announced a $120 million investment from the world's second-largest steelmaker, ArcelorMittal. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)