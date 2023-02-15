Close
US casinos top $60B in revenue in 2022, their best year ever

Gamblers are silhouetted against the light from slot machines on Aug. 8,2022 at the Hard Rock casino in Atlantic City N.J. Figures released on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023 by the American Gaming Association show the U.S. commercial casino industry won over $60 billion from gamblers in 2022, its best year ever. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry) A gambler adds money to a slot machine at the Hard Rock casino in Atlantic City NJ on Aug. 8, 2022. Figures released on Feb. 15, 2023 by the American Gaming Association show the U.S. commercial casino industry won over $60 billion from gamblers in 2022, its best year ever. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry) Gamblers play slot machines at the Hard Rock casino in Atlantic City N.J;. on Aug. 8, 2022. Figures released on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023 by the American Gaming Association show the U.S. commercial casino industry won over $60 billion from gamblers in 2022, its best year ever. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry) A gambler smokes while playing a slot machine at the Hard Rock casino in Atlantic City N.J. on Aug. 8, 2022. On Monday Feb. 13, 2023, lawmakers will hold their first hearing on a bill that would ban smoking in Atlantic City's nine casinos. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)