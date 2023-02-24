Close
US announces sweeping new Russia sanctions 1 year into war

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, left, talks with the Russian ambassador to the UN Vasily Nebenzya before a Security Council meeting at United Nations headquarters, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) A woman lays flowers to the statue of Lesya Ukrainka, one of Ukrainian literature's foremost writers, and also a political, civil, and feminist activist, on the first anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, in Moscow, Russia, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. (AP Photo) A police officer walks towards a woman holding a poster at the statue of Lesya Ukrainka, one of Ukrainian literature's foremost writers, and also a political, civil, and feminist activist, as the woman comes to mark the first anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, in Moscow, Russia, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. (AP Photo) FILE - A virtually empty Red Square closed for security reasons prior to Russian President Vladimir Putin's annual state of the nation address, is seen between the Historical Museum, left, and the Kremlin Wall, right, in Moscow, Feb. 21, 2023. The U.S. has announced a new round of sanctions on Russian firms, banks, manufacturers and people. The package is aimed at entities that helped Russia evade sanctions earlier in the year-old war against Ukraine. Russia’s metals and mining sector is among those targeted in one of the U.S. Treasury Department’s “most significant sanctions actions to date,” according to the agency. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, File)