Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Upset Ohio town residents seek answers over train derailment

Booms are placed in a stream that flows through the center of East Palestine, Ohio, as the cleanup continues following the derailment of a Norfolk Southern freight train over a week ago, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) Rep. Bill Johnson answers a question as East Palestine, Ohio Mayor Trent Conaway, rear, listens during a town hall meeting at East Palestine High School in East Palestine, Ohio, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. The meeting was held to answer questions about the ongoing cleanup from the derailment on Feb, 3, of a Norfolk Southern freight train carrying hazardous material. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) Residents of East Palestine, Ohio, and the surrounding area line up outside for a town hall meeting at East Palestine High School in East Palestine, Ohio, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. Hundreds of worried residents of the Ohio village upended by a freight train derailment and the intentional burning of some of the hazardous chemicals on board gathered Wednesday evening to question officials about lingering questions over health hazards. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) Becky Rance, center, talks with a Police officer as she hands out water from the back of her truck in downtown East Palestine, Ohio, as the cleanup of portions of a Norfolk Southern freight train that derailed over a week ago continues, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) A skateboarder passes a sign in downtown East Palestine, Ohio, as the cleanup of portions of a Norfolk Southern freight train that derailed over a week ago continues, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) A air quality monitoring device hangs on a stops sign in East Palestine, Ohio, as the cleanup continues after the derailment of a Norfolk Southern freight train over a week ago, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) A woman raises her hand with a question during a town hall meeting at East Palestine High School in East Palestine, Ohio, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. The meeting was held to answer questions about the ongoing cleanup from the derailment on Feb, 3, of a Norfolk Southern freight train carrying hazardous material. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) Two Norfolk Southern freight trains pass in downtown East Palestine, Ohio, as the cleanup continues on portions of a Norfolk Southern freight train that derailed over a week ago, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) A man raises his hand with a question for East Palestine, Ohio Mayor Trent Conaway, center, during a town hall meeting at East Palestine High School in East Palestine, Ohio, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. The meeting was held to answer questions about the ongoing cleanup from the derailment on Feb, 3, of a Norfolk Southern freight train carrying hazardous material. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows an overview of the aftermath of the Norfolk Southern train derailment on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, in East Palestine, Ohio. About 50 cars derailed in a fiery, mangled mess on the outskirts of East Palestine on Feb. 3. (Satellite image ©2023 Maxar Technologies via AP) HEPACO workers, an environmental and emergency services company, observe a stream in East Palestine, Ohio, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023 as the cleanup continues after the derailment of a Norfolk Southern freight train Friday. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) A black plume rises over East Palestine, Ohio, as a result of a controlled detonation of a portion of the derailed Norfolk Southern trains Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)